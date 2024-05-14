Massive Failure of Corporate and Government Overlords
There Is A Reckoning Coming For the Failure of Leadership
IF WE GAIN THE WORLD BUT LOSE OUR SOULS
There is a huge and fundamental change happening for all of us
I have seen this coming for a very long time - that those who have believed they run the world have carried the seeds of their own destruction.
Although for many of us this massive failure is still in progress - and cannot come to fruition fast enough - w…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.