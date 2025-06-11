Not even going to give any more energy to these terrible rumors by writing about this further.

Readers here are already very well informed on such issues.

Maybe they are rumors and maybe it is a giant insurrection to set up Trump 2.0 for a very upsetting and potentially giant violent episode.

My personal motivation is to warn - and to get word out to the Trump cabinet and associated officials.

Best to stay home and stay off the streets for us ordinary folks.

Godspeed to the Trump 2.0 cabinet.

Obviously the there are quite a few thoroughly indoctrinated - and totally delusional - citizens of these United States to participate in this.

Delusional citizens hoping to destroy one of the best things which ever happened to them with Maoist-style wanton destruction.

Share

Leave a comment