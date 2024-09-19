“EVERYBODY WANTS A ROBOT BUDDY”
To see the video to which this essay refers see the link in the following post.
The video is a mandatory discussion between Elon Musk and Yuval Noah Harari and others which elucidates why choosing the particular version of the future - as advertised by our oligarchs - may be the very last thing we as humans should be doing.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.