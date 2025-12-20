INSANE CREATIVE ACCOUNTING: ISLAMIC JIHAD, EPSTEIN & MORAL BANKRUPTCY LINKED TO GLOBALIST EU IN SURPRISING TURN OF EVENTS

Here we are - almost Christmas - and King Charles of England “inaugurates the expansion of Islamic Centre in Oxford and thanks Muslims for enormous contribution they have made and continue to make to British society and culture. He then invites British citizens to better understand the wonderful world of Islam.”

Freedom of Religion is a wonderful thing - and celebrating the religions of others is a compassionate act - unless, by doing so, we accidentally celebrate our own destruction at the hands of wolves in sheep’s clothing.

Forward:

Well here it is - the unfolding of the demented recursive loop we have been living in.

A recursive loop of our civilization in which we discover the true nature of said “civilization”.

Discovering much we did not understand, and now presented with an opportunity to account for the many discrepancies, in our own due diligence.

It is turning out to be quite a Christmas season gift - with the Winter cold driving us toward hearth and home and family - as we each sort out the components of this fatal and dark accounting.

These “interesting times” which none of us wished to be granted - are turning out to be the very greatest gift we could be receiving.

As learning where we have gone wrong then allows us to begin to make amends - and to avoid those mistakes in the future.

This is such a time, and such a gift we are being given.

Not everyone is going to see this as a gift, but for those who do, it is quite a revelation.

THE ART & SCIENCE OF FINANCIAL AND MORAL BRINKSMANSHIP

Several videos I link here reveal the insane accounting preposterously put forth by the insane WOKE globalist cabal.

Insane accounting which is not any kind of due diligence, but instead the financial equivalency of lunatics.

For those who still don’t believe Trump’s timing is perfect - the strikes on the Islamic state targets in Syria appear as if the timing with world events is as near perfect as it could be.

And, with maybe perfect irony, the Trump administration almost simultaneously released the heavily redacted Epstein files.

A MUSICIAN - WITH PERFECT SYMMETRY AND TIMING

With perfect symmetry, the aim of Trump to redact the files sufficiently to protect the victims appears to have been achieved.

As we follow the financial accounting taking place, along with the moral and spiritual accounting we are just beginning to see, these should prove to be even more “interesting” times.

For those few who have noted that Trump was ascertained in childhood to show talent in music, a talent he has not followed through on in life, his sense of rhythm and timing appears perfect.

A great example of how previously unrealized talents may show up in extraordinary ways.

There is an accounting being accomplished here - one which will continue to unfold with near perfect timing.

PUTIN’S SHAKESPEAREAN SOLILOQUY

It is perhaps some kind of moral or spiritual accounting that Putin, calmly and even compassionately, delivers - a soliloquy in which he enumerates the moral and spiritual and financial failings of the globalist EU.

Not bad for a kid from the ragtag streets of Soviet Russia, who rose to power to defend the rights of his fellow Russian people, in what must be one of the most interesting biographies in the human story.

SHAKESPEAREAN BLINDNESS - A THEME OF 12,OOO YEARS

For those with eyes to see - we have many very public instances of world leaders who threaten the nature of our hierarchical civilization to such a degree they have been scapegoated.

And many public instances where celebrity families are being exposed for having scapegoating their own children.

For those with eyes to see, they are connected at the level of the Dark Triad Society.

ALL IN THE FAMILY - is scarcely even the half of this.

Psychologically and spiritually healthy families don’t scapegoat one of their children.

Psychologically and spiritually healthy civilizations support the individual with his or her own individual unalienable rights.

Psychologically and spiritually healthy societies do not scapegoat their leaders because they threaten the established order.

Psychologically and spiritually healthy societies do not become economically and politically and socially destabilized when threatened by difficult circumstances.

Psychologically and spiritually healthy civilizations do not fracture and fall apart with almost clockwork regularity.

"See better, Lear; and let me still remain / The true blank of thine eye"

Shakespeare, King Lear

For those of us with eyes to see, these accountings are connected at the level of the human heart.

As human beings we are here on this earth to learn - and what a wonderful time it has been to be born on this earth.

Hardly anyone is going to see any of this from my perspective - which is the reason - that “why behind the why” - I write in the first place.

Sending my very warmest regards to all readers - that you and your families will experience the most wonderful and amazing and special Christmas of all times.

On this, the season in we celebrate the birthday of Christ - held fast in this deepest, darkest winter - may we all come to recognize the light which glows from within us.

It is this light of Christ consciousness from which we are formed, and with which we are held in the safety and security of being capable of knowing.

This is not something we have to prove - as it is, quite simply - what we are.

Proving this someday with our science would be lovely - but the reward is already here if we can but open our eyes and hearts to see it.

This Christmas - perhaps opening our hearts to the light within and without - is a great and heroic act we can accomplish.

MERRY CHRISTMAS, LIGHT BEARERS !

CONCLUSION:

In this holiday season of 2025 - have we received more than we bargained for - or precisely enough?

As someone who does not believe God plays dice with the universe - I believe it is precisely right, on target, and in perfect harmony.

Share

Leave a comment