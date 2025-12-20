KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Psychotherapist and the Shaman
2h

Yes. I repeat simply to reinforce and add another voice to your beautiful message: "On this, the season in we celebrate the birthday of Christ - held fast in this deepest, darkest winter - may we all come to recognize the light which glows from within us. It is this light of Christ consciousness from which we are formed, and with which we are held in the safety and security of being capable of knowing. This is not something we have to prove - as it is, quite simply - what we are."

And as Albert Camus put it, "In the depth of winter I finally learned that within me there lay an invincible summer." Merry Christmas!

