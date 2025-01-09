Forward:

Building A New Civilization - From the Ashes Of the Old.

As we all - Californian's plagued by fire - and all of us plagued by a civilization we can no longer tolerate - learn to cope with the unimaginable - solidarity.

Learning to come together to build the new world - even now rising - from the ashes of the old.

What is happening in Southern California is ineffably tragic and sad - but unfortunately - not at all unexpected.

In the midst of tragic events such as this I remain an apocaloptimist - accepting the tragic and my own emotions - but remaining resilient in my optimistic outlook.

Maintaining an optimism in the face of the tragic - is the way in which I have learned to pick myself up off the proverbial floor - and to go on to build anew and to overcome.

THE SYSTEM IS THE PROBLEM - CIVILIZATIONAL COLLAPSE



But despite my optimism for some aspects of our lives - I have little or no optimism for the future of our present civilizations - or for the system we have chosen to serve as the foundations.

The inevitability of this collapse echoes throughout the film Chinatown:

“FORGET IT JAKE - IT’S CHINATOWN”

“The middle of a drought and the water commissioner drowns.”

“We own the future Mr. Giddes - the future.”

FIRESTORMS OF CIVILIZATIONAL COLLAPSE

The roots of the Los Angeles firestorm go deep - but it is not yet time for the inevitable postmortem - that which will echo through the mainstream and alternative media for many years to come.

And at this point - other than making a note of it - the cultural and political and ecological and urban planning aspects which led to this are simply moot.

Los Angeles is like a war zone - and the number of issues to be raised so thick and impenetrable - as to be ridiculous.

When a people becomes so out of touch with themselves - and with the reality of the civilization which they believe sustains them - the center can no longer hold and begins to fall apart.

In the movie Chinatown - the character Jake - played by Jack Nicholson - becomes a mythic example of the kind of ignorance capable of ignoring what is happening all around him.

For those who bother to look - it is all there - but most don’t bother to look - and never look deeply enough to understand.

The future has been all sewn up by those like BlackRock and other combined church and state and military industrial actors - who keep the general public so in the dark they don’t know which end is up.

The families today who have lobbied and slaved to own the water - are kept well under the radar - so the general public never suspects a thing.

How This Billionaire Couple Stole California’s Water Supply

But in the spiders web of international forces involved in finance, insurance, politics - and management of public thinking - much is hidden in those dark corners - well beyond the insight of the common human being.

The powers that be will harp on blaming the victims - and on making the 99% culpable for what the 1% has actually done.

Climate change - failure to clear brush - failure to be prepared to escape a fast moving fire - all will be used to make the 99% feel it is their fault.

But in reality - the civilizational schemes engineered by the 1% - have always - and will always - be stacked against the well being of the 99% - for the benefit of the 1%.

The major cities - and those places the 1% desires to own free and clear - without the bother of negotiating tiresome deals - will be appropriated by various means - as long as we have 99% of the humans who are willing to go along with this deal - out of pure ignorance of the overall plan.

As long as we accept this primate dominance hierarchy we call a “civilization” - but which is - in reality - an organized and uncivilized brutality - as our way of believing we are civilized - the situation is hopeless.

And any hope held out for changing the 1% - our social and political ruling class - into nice guys - guys who play by the rules and who suddenly get religion and morph into compassionate beings - is ridiculous.

As long as we - as the 99% - underwrite and support - the rule of the 1% - allowing them to live as parasites off of our resources, labor, brain trust - and willingness to serve their every need - and to vote them into office - the future is hopeless.

Only by taking back the unalienable rights instilled in us by our “creator” - and by acting upon those rights - at every point they are challenged - can the situation be remedied.

We are at a point now where the civilization is collapsing - as every civilization in our history - all based on this hierarchy - have done.

But this is the big one - our global civilization in free fall - and we 99% caught in the grips of something most do not even comprehend.

For those who do manage to survive - a word to the wise.

Come together as interdependent equals - and do not allow a 1% to take control over your lives.

Identify malignant toxic narcissists in the group - and do not allow these wounded souls to contaminate the group.

The 1% is composed of these personality types due to our own inability to successfully discourage them from engaging in serial manipulation.

And our current social structure actually encourages them and even selects this personality type for success - a recipe for social and evolutionary failure if there ever was one.

Every human enterprise needs leaders but malignant toxic narcissists are destroyers of themselves and others.

Choose intellectually and emotionally competent leaders - who will support those unalienable rights - and who will assist us in building a culture of excellence.

See that individuals and families are the critical elements in building a sustainable civilization.

Know that it is our human conscious awareness - and ability to live together as spiritual and compassionate and creative beings - in a sustainable society which celebrates this excellence - which leads to lives worth living - in a culture which supports this evolution.

Our creator gave us many gifts - and still guides our evolution - although it is hard to see at times.

Those of us who do survive this civilizational collapse - will be tasked with forming a new civilization which is sustainable.

Knowing what is - and is not - sustainable - will be the key.

We are being given an opportunity to build a civilization of meritocracy and excellence - out of the ashes of this old one of mediocracy and failure.

Utopia is a pipe dream - but living on the Earth free of a demented primate hierarchy - is entirely possible.

In this massive chess game - or three dimensional game of GO - we call life - it is quite literally our move.

As per usual - may our creator - bless - and hold free from harm - all of the peacemakers.

