MILLIONS OF NEW JOBS FROM AI, NOT FEWER JOBS

There is some kind of rumor making the rounds that our jobs are disappearing due to AI, when nothing could be further from the truth.

If we are speaking about work a day, corporate clone jobs, tantamount to wage slavery, then yes, the loss of these jobs is exponential - and good riddance.

Because it is the need for these structural behemoths themselves which is now disappearing, and causing a slight disproportionate panic among the insecure titans of industry - there is a great deal of fearful imagining.

Natural, when the Techno-Fabulists see nothing but their own doom on the horizon - and when the press and advertising industry also depend upon such doomed structures to survive.

Helpful to keep in mind that the existence of corporate and government behemoths has not been the norm throughout most of human history, and that these cannot move the evolutionary steps forward any longer - if indeed they ever did.

Probably completely unnecessary to remind readers that we are now evolving rapidly into another way of being human - still human, just far better at being spectacularly human.

Far better at being creatively and joyfully human, free of these corporate and governmental behemoths we have been struggling to carry.

Completely natural that we see many who simply cannot adjust to such a radically changing society - mostly those who profited from the arrangement.

But adjust they must, or suffer the inevitable consequences of those who fail to adapt.

To bridge the gap between the corporate-government behemoths and the now - Evolving New Human - arises the need for humans who can most skillfully adapt and understand and help guide others toward the newly emergent psychosocial reality.

Where there is such a strong predominant need, a profession, naturally and spontaneously arises - for necessity is always the mother of invention.

If this isn’t a law of nature, then it needs to become one.

I can assure the reader, that with the advent of AI, that the advent of a spontaneously new biological human is an incontrovertible fact.

No need for vastly expensive and vastly top heavy administrative bureaucracies for this, as the necessary structure already exists naturally and spontaneously in each of us.

Existing in each of us, even though strongly suppressed by the demands of the now dying corporate government behemoths.

Yes, it means a renaissance, even if thus renaissance now includes Botticelli angels with AI, rather than some Medieval version of Botticelli angels leaving for the coast.

AI was never threatening to take your jobs, only fellow humans using AI have been taking them, not out of malice, but out of necessity.

Evolution often makes large sidesteps to get around limitations, and in this instance, evolution used us as the middleman, taking advantage of our natural ability to evolve with our tools.

So evolve we are, prepared or not, ready or not, willing or not.

Evolution doesn’t wait for our agreement, but expects us to play catch up, or go the way of those who refuse.

Where I am going with this has not been spontaneous for me but has taken many years of work on myself and on reimagining what it means to be human.

Like most evolution - personal or otherwise - most of the difficult restructuring takes place well beneath the surface, deep in the recesses of our awareness, where we cannot interfere with otherwise natural law.

This evolution - both personal and general - is not the point of this essay, but presenting how we might each better contend with the reality is most certainly the point of it.

I can do nothing, will do nothing, will not recommend anything that I have not used myself to better contend with this evolution - only completely lived experience will be used - ultimately untransferable from me to anyone else - but at least describable

And never, ever, would I presume to refuse to use an already existing language which transcribes such experience between humans far better than any existing speech.

Thankfully for us all, there is a language which transcends the ways human speech has been flattened and distorted by so many different languages - essentially contaminated by elements which get in the way of our communication, and do not facilitate it.

Authors who have found the music in our language - from the biblical writers, through the Greeks, thru Shakespeare, and into the modern music of giants like Bob Dylan and Namanja Radulovic - we can begin to see the arc - hidden back into our unknown human history which extends back into the foggy distance of time.

But live the music does, as it has in us, and in the natural world, from time we cannot even begin to imagine.

This great conversation we have been having with the universe is quite real, quite tangible, and quite accessible to all of us, the human heart and mind still recognizable and real after all these years.

The most important profession is now being transformed, transformed into that which offers what each of us has available, that which is capable of bringing this latest evolutionary trajectory into a sustainable arc.

The available conversations to be had are literally infinite_ the infinitude corresponding to our own naturally held individuality - something no man, no force can ever take away - the unalienable rights imprinted with the explosion of light at our conception.

What we will discover is what I have already hinted at - that the way opens for a different kind of human, same as the ancient human, but so much more fun.

You are the light - you have always been the light.

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