As we work on being the ordinary - extraordinary - citizens of a nation under siege - we are strengthened by extraordinary leaders - all sustained and fortified by our creator.

Even Google AI had a fairly commendable write up on this affair which I share with you now.

A Minnesota gunman, identified as Vance Luther Boelter, who allegedly impersonated a police officer, has been captured after a manhunt. He is accused of shooting state Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, killing them both, and also shooting Senator John Hoffman and his wife, wounding them. The shootings are being investigated as a targeted act of political violence. The suspect was found at a property in Green Isle, Minnesota, and was taken into custody after shots were fired. [1, 2, 3, 4]

Here's a more detailed breakdown:

The Incident: Two Minnesota lawmakers and their spouses were shot at their homes early Saturday. [1, 2]

Suspect: 57-year-old Vance Luther Boelter was identified as the suspect. He allegedly posed as a police officer. [2]

Victims: Representative Melissa Hortman and her husband, Mark, were killed. Senator John Hoffman and his wife were shot and wounded. [1, 2]

Investigation: The shootings are being investigated as a politically motivated attack. [2]

Capture: Boelter was found at a property in Green Isle, Minnesota, and was taken into custody after shots were fired. [3, 4]

AI responses may include mistakes.

[1]

[2]

[3]

[4]

Yet another report by a patriotic You Tube personality, Benny Johnson - a must watch to know the details as of yesterday:

As per usual, may our creator - the force of all that we know and are and can be - see fit to hold safe from harm - and to bless - all of the peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment