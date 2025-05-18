Forward:

Congratulations and best wishes to POTUS Trump on the birth of his eleventh grandchild - helping to mark the occasion of amazing geopolitical accomplishment.

MIRACLE IN THE MIDDLE EAST - END OF EUROCENTRIC HEGEMONY?

Just mention the “Middle East” to someone connected with geopolitics and watch the eyes roll in desperation.

it is no accident or coincidence that the Middle East is one of the centers of the formation of our human civilizations and the war-torn recipient of globalist Eurocentric Hegemony.

The Middle East is a rich human center - with merging landscapes of agricultural crescents - with river valleys cradling the heat of deserts and downslope winds off of mountain ranges.

Where enriched ecosystems result from the fertile crossroads of human enterprise and climate.

The axis of geopolitics in the Middle East - whether is is of good or evil - or both - is an amalgamated crossroads of many types of civilization and different religions and cultural morays.

The mix - a hotbed of opposing colorful forces is as dangerous as a sword and as comforting as a oasis where families make their lives together - as everywhere, hoping for peace and inspiration.

The modern Middle East is as challenged by modern influences - by digital technology - by changes in scientific thinking - and in human spirituality and culture - as is anywhere else.

The desire for actual human freedom and personal agency and liberty is as acute as one would find anywhere - for as Thomas Paine once noted these are not American causes - but causes which course like life blood through every human heart.

Across the Middle East - the tyranny represented by Eurocentric hegemonic globalist governance - is as acute as it has been in every other nation state across the planet.

At this time in human history it has become apparent to every thinking rational human that war is hopelessly outdated and irrational at best - and represents total extinction at worst.

The yearning for liberty and personal agency - and the desire to live in a healthy culture of meritocracy - rather than settling for a boring status quo mediocracy - is taking precedence in the Middle East as it is among rational humans everywhere.

Judging the worth of POTUS Trump’s recent trip to the region is something I do with a broad glance to history, geography, culture and religion which is the Middle East.

The view of those attached to the boring status quo of the mediocracy is that this was a daring dangerous fools errand - the outcome of which is to be feared.

Much was made of the fact that Trump sat down with some so-called terrorists and those considered to be geopolitical thugs.

All of this is correct but we must keep in mind that Trump himself was considered to be all of these things by some hidebound and narrow minded human beings.

The facts are that Trump almost certainly dealt with far more dangerous characters in his days in New York City commercial real estate - where he cut his teeth on the dangerous world of cut throat American business dealings.

One might be forgiven to compare the world of Trump’s earlier life - of real politics New York style - with some approximate concept of the “dangerous terrorism and thuggery” to be found in the Middle East.

The overwhelming facts are that the whole planet has gotten to be a dangerous ghetto of cut throat terrorism and thuggery - in need of a peacemaker who understands the rules and the true dangers of how the game of civilization has been played thus far.

And although, with a liberal dose of poetic license, I can title this article with a concept of “Eurocentric Hegemony” - we all know that there is plenty of hegemony to be found in every corner of this rather small planet.

As someone once remarked “let he who is without sin cast the first stone”.

None of us is blameless - or unworthy of self examination - especially in the civilizations we have all grown up in.

The sort of government tyranny which has operated the system on which our civilizations are founded has not exactly encouraged the development of stellar human beings.

Now, as we reach the midpoint of 2025 we are all still on the razor edge of the final war to end all wars - and the leaders we trust to make the difference between life and no life - must have the fervor of their convictions.

We emerge now into a sort of light - wherein we all can begin once again to carry on the politics of the heart - through our shared humanity.

The Trump Cabinet is the best in American History in both breadth and depth - and is keeping to a high bar of meritocracy.

As the Trump team marches on to command The Art of War by using The Art of the Deal - some broad and expeditious way of delivering the truth to the American people and the world - will be necessary.

The American way toward peace and personal agency in the world - as engineered by the founding ancestors - is the correct path.

It needs to be responsibly taught to those who don’t remember what it is about - by educators and entertainers and news readers - capable of handling this solemn responsibility.



