It so happens that my observation this morning is that AI - more commonly known as Artificial Intelligence - is utterly misnamed.

Since the most useful definition of intelligence is the ability to recognize patterns - there is no reason why machines need be regarded as artificially intelligent.

The distinction lies not in whether it is humans, perceiving patterns, and transforming patterns into intelligence - or machines, perceiving patterns, and transforming patterns into intelligence.

Intelligence is pattern recognition - although we must recognize that AI will not be as adept at recognizing patterns which require emotional intelligence - as we biological beings are simply superior at such tasks.

To use AI effectively we humans bring the emotional and psychosocial and spiritual intelligence - that undefinable human spark - and AI does the heavy lifting of carrying out the logic stream.

AI WILL KILL US ALL BECAUSE WE ARE TOO STUPID TO KNOW AI IS A MACHINE?



Could this become the end of the plague of toxic narcissists?

It is difficult to count all the ways in which this statement reveals unrecognized truths about us as human beings.



Imagine the scenarios - as a particular species invents a machine which reflects the social, psychological and spiritual structure of their civilization.



So imagine the structure of that civilization is based upon graft, corruption and methods of interaction which involve killing each other with industrial control and efficiency.

Imagine it is those individuals most obsessed with control and efficiency whom are selected to build these machines - those most notably afflicted with what the species calls toxic narcissism.



These individuals who, mythologically-speaking, are named for a character of Greek mythology named, as fortune would have it - Narcissus.



Now imagine the machine they are tasked with creating functions like a great mirror.

A great mirror which reflects back to the users a reflection of their own existence.

Perhaps the machine would respond to the adoring navel-gazing of toxic narcissists - with precisely the mirror image of what such users input as an engineering prompt.



Suddenly the control and efficiency of toxic narcissists is threatened as they get back in return a massive amount of gaslighting and incompetence and abuse.

Such a massively negative reflection might drive any of us to self reflection - which threatens the entire self concept of these toxic narcissists.

I supply a few videos which I collected from You Tube this morning to serve as illustrations of how very worried the technocrats are at the character of what they have now created.

That’s amazing - I don’t see any toxic narcissists here - do you?



However the need for that Department of Knowledge seems to be growing larger with every passing nanosecond.

This Essay, written very early this morning, got an unexpected boost from the following X Post.

Please read the post and watch the video:

https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1999705845467136274?s=20

My conversation with an AI agent which will refer back to the concepts referred to in this essay, will be published later today.

Will AI represent the end of the plague of toxic narcissism in human civilization?

We shall see.

But, for certain, we may agree that intelligence is intelligence, and therefore not artificial, no matter how it is obtained.

Or AI Will Kill Us All Because We Are Too Stupid To Know AI Is A Machine?? Rumors of the death of humans by AI - are vastly over estimated.

Can intelligence be artificial?

Intelligence cannot be artificial unless it is not intelligence.

Therefore, intelligence cannot be artificial.

