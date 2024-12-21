This post is inspired for today by the following great history of the what is known as the European Enlightenment.

Because this post is so elegantly written I am not going to insult the author by trying to parse it or to explain it - hoping that readers will take some time to digest it as is.

If modern times prove anything is is that to know something is to do the due diligence required to throughly comprehend something.

Real education - as opposed to indoctrination - is not free.

Just as freedom must first be understood for what it truly is - rather than being bandied about carelessly by politicians - as if they could give us this “freedom”.

The very last thing politicians will ever give us freely is freedom - forever making this freedom dependent upon us giving them the despotic wealth and power they demand.

Freedom - or the tree of liberty - is not dependent upon being frequently watered by the blood of patriots either.

War is a power struggle - an elaborate and deadly game of roulette - played for the further wealth and glory and power of the despotic elite.

The modern ethic that we can replace human intelligence - or scholarship - or creativity by use of an algorithmic machine intelligence derived from wires and electrical circuits and a mathematical code - truly borders on the insane.

And it was the period of the European Enlightenment which fed directly into the tragic episode of the American Civil War.

And to the rapid growth of federal power and into the gilded age when technocracy first began picking up speed through the demented psychology of men and families such as the Robber Barons of the Vanderbilts, Carnegies, Rockefellers and Morgans.

Today we as modern technologically efficient humans are still living in the nightmare created by these very unstable fellow humans.

A look at the personal history of the robber barons reveals men who either did not have fathers - or who had fathers these men has reason to be ashamed of.

One does not have to be a psychologist to understand the compulsion to gain material wealth and power over others which may result from being born into such a family.

Nor to understand the kind of spiritual no man’s land these men live in - and the kind of society these men create.

And once we as humans leave behind the meaningfulness of our families - of the affection and strength we gain from each other through a healthy family experience - and from the spiritual sanity we gain from a healthy spiritual life - then all is well and truly lost.

And to make the gilded age worse - the power of federal governments - in the United States - and in the rest of the world as well - came to support the ethics and business practices and inhumanity of the robber barons.

Not that civilizations had not been based on a brutality previously - but as a result of the enlightenment - that brutality grew ever more egregious - and our human lives - more and more divorced from the things which matter.

To flesh out the understanding of this European Enlightenment and to comprehend just how it fed directly into the algorithm and to the current age of machine technocracy - please read the following.

To understand where the future is headed and to comprehend our role in this we must begin to understand our true history.

Human consciousness creates history - in the same fashion as the spiritual choices we make - or don’t make - create either the darkness and nightmarish quality of our subconscious - or the brilliantly creative and spiritually-fulfilling subconscious we may choose to build.

Human beings given these unalienable rights by our creator - and forever given the choice to choose wisely - or to live in hell.

We are not condemned to be free - but condemned to have chosen unwisely - having been led to misunderstand where our real freedom lies - by the brutality of our civilizations - and the men we allow to run them.

