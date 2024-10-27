MOON FLOWER HEALING - NOVEMBER MOON IN SCORPIO
PHASES OF THE MOON - A PART OF THE ENDLESS DANCING CHAIN
BEING LOST TO BE FOUND
As these wandering immortals - seemingly always lost - always seeking - and never found - the thought occurs - maybe we must be lost in order to be found.
It has torn its way through my indoctrinated and over educated thinking - that things are not at all as they may seem.
Especially now - when we suffer together so much trauma we ca…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.