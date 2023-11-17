MORE INSANE ADVICE FOR SUBSTACK CREATIVES
No Matter What Sort Of Artist We Are the Same Rules Apply
You know what they say about hiring grandmothers and/or musicians to do a real woman’s job. In this case you get all three.
I have yet to do anything but share the music of recording artists I admire here as playlists.
And I may never do anything but write long meandering essays about this and that.
It really doesn’t matter in the final analysis - if ther…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.