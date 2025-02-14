Forward for February 14, 2025:

When I wrote this post I was barely even a writer - relatively new to Substack - and not having written publicly for more than about six months.

I remember feeling a bit daring coming on so strong about a world leader whom I knew next to nothing about - but decided to go forward - with a strong feeling that it was important to do so.

Here is one of the confirmations - from today - which begin to indicate that I was correct in taking this POV.

The August 11, 2022 post:

THE WORLD BEGINS TO TAKE STOCK AS LIGHT BEGINS TO DISPEL LIES

In so many ways. Mr. Orbán has managed to express in one speech what I’ve tried to express in a bunch of posts written since the beginning of 2022. I write alone, have no staff, but am fortunate to have a super wonderful family who supports what I do. They give me the courage to forge ahead when sometimes all seems lost. That they are also occasionally my severest critics is appropriate and I welcome their challenges. Without these challenges I would not be capable of overcoming my own.

We in the United States are not accustomed to the real, brass tacks politics necessary to deal with fascism, to recognize it in time and stand firm. Hungary has had plenty of experience in the politics of expediency. The reason our American founding ancestors are so revered is their uncompromising (almost) dedication to the primacy of the individual. As all politicians must do they were forced to compromise their beliefs to satisfy all of the states existing at the time. In a perfect world we would not need the art of compromise but quite obviously we don’t have that.

We are going to need to compromise in America once again. Thank goodness this time like our revolutionary forebears it will not involve compromise for something as highly negative to the common good as slavery. If hindsight were perfect perhaps our concessions to slavery were not necessary. Today we are the inheritors of an imperfect world and of a system which will work against tyranny.

In 2022 we are all going to need to become the politicians we actually are from the minute we are born. Supporting a political candidate involves the art of compromise but it doesn’t have to sacrifice common sense or the sacrifice of our shared principles. Washington,Jefferson, Adams, Madison and associates were not perfect people but they were the skilled leaders and politicians we needed at the time. They were the past version of political expediency. They didn’t even necessarily like each other but they overcame this to work together to form a new nation based on laws and on a government of we the people possible at the time. They knew it was only a start that it would be a continuing process. That process is what we have today.

So where does this process lead us? To the watershed moment we teeter on the cusp of. We must make no mistake that this is a watershed moment. In a true watershed moment we stand at a crossroads like no other. Here, nothing which comes before or after will be the same. We leave the past firmly behind and forge ahead into the future. We do this based on what leaders such as Orbán understand.

Is he perfect? No. Do I agree with everything he says and does? No. We the people must learn to use our leaders as they sometimes use us - to forge a future we can live with. Politics is the art of negotiation, of expediency and compromise. Wait for a perfect world and perfect leaders and we will wait forever. It is a process but we must first and foremost survive to be able to withstand that process. We must look past the failings of leaders to where and how they support our fundamental values - especially if we have proof in action.

Our potential leaders tend to be skillful at the art of deception and in using the court of opinion for their own purposes. We must watch and have impeccable oversight over their actions. But no real leader ever prevails without our guidance and support. Very often we observe our leaders are not choir boys and girls but women and men of flesh and blood. They have overcome imperfect pasts and many mistakes. But real leaders will have overcome this to come to their own watershed moments. This, if we find it, can serve as a crux to move forward.

And here I arrive at Donald Trump. He is not an easy man nor would he claim to be. He has a past which is easily attacked, making him vulnerable. He has however overcome his past to often do the right thing. People who want to discard the Donald Trumps of the world will have a tough time. He is not my ideal candidate but he is the one we have right now. Do we have others in people like Governor Ron DeSantis, Governor Abbott, and Governor Christi Noem? Yes, and a smart leader will incorporate these skillful politicians going forward. Simply put the way we know smart effective leaders is by their skill and willingness to incorporate diversity in accepting both the will of we the people and of disparate but aligned politicians and the forces which drive them.

We are given what we are given to work with - not perfection, never perfection. I know many who mightily protest against all politicians. But I also find these are individuals who fail to understand we are all politicians. People who cannot accept we inherit an imperfect world and are condemned to work ourselves to be the changes we wish to see in the world. People who fail to understand we must work with what we are given and shape it using our own inner compasses.

Expect a perfect world and we will be waiting a very long time. Waiting is not our option. We must accept our imperfections and stride forward into the future. Today we face the extinction of ourselves as humans and all other species if we fail to act. The globalist forces we face are deadly serious at effecting our destruction. What they fail to understand is that they will face extinction also if they succeed. They are composed of suicidal, life negating forces we must defeat. There is not space here to prove this to the doubters.

We must use the tools we are given and move swiftly to own the present and future for ourselves and our children. That this new watershed is being swept into being by parents, grandparents and the exigencies of those committed to family is appropriate and necessary. Orbán is correct that unless this is so - that the family is the important and essential unit of a nation - that we cannot succeed. The other essential component is that families are composed of individuals which families in turn support and represent. Our constitution readily manages the primacy of the individual. Perhaps, as Orbán suggests, we need to amend it to support the primacy of the family.

We have a great deal of work to do. We best get started. To the “real work” - to what must be done.

Conclusions (2-14-25):

I remarked to a long term family friend the other day - who is way to smart to read what I write - that it has seemed that just about everything I wrote in my stack - things I felt sure would come true - and hoped would come true - have come true.

SO FAR, SO GOOD!!

Share

Leave a comment