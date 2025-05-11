Republished from May 12, 2024:

Once again we celebrate Mother’s Day.

Have an extra special one and enjoy the celebration for being & for becoming and for loving - mothers.

Many of us as women we have noticed a commercial and saccharine cheapening of Mother’s Day - and of all our holidays - but since this is once again Mother’s Day - this essay is for all mothers and for those who love mothers.

Stores become laden with perfumed gifts many are highly allergic to, and saccharine greeting cards and surgery sweets - armloads of flowers and gifts which romanticize mothers into impossible role models - part sexpot - part untouchable goddess - part Mother Theresa - abound.

But the reality of a mother’s life is something much different.

A Mother is a real person - a real force in society - and if she and the society can tolerate such a thing - may be a strong and stabilizing force and a source of wisdom.

Such a commercial holiday as we now experience is not really capable of doing justice to the real force and inspiration of Mothers in our lives.

WHAT IS A MOTHER?

She is one who gives birth - carries a child for nine months and who must have the personal strength to go through any one of the different potential kinds of birth scenarios.

No birth is really ever easy although some are easier and less complicated than others.

Our culture expects women to just do all this naturally - with a Lamaze class or two thrown in for good measure - and a mostly useless - or even harmful - group of medical professionals who take over the process of pregnancy and birth so the mother doesn’t need to be bothered.

Yet another romantic dream - one well understood by women and their families - who have been taken in by these bizarre obstetrical customs and have learned the hard way - that it often becomes what can be a shameful and even dangerous practice.

Women and families do best when the culture has built in measures which educate women and families about pregnancy and birth and when they put the birthing woman in a position of personal power - with skilled help available if needed but which allows the natural process to unfold without interference.

Women who are educated and fully informed about the complicated business of negotiating a pregnancy and birth in modern times have statistically superior outcomes both in terms of medical and psychological outcomes - for both themselves and their offspring.

But that is just the first part - once a woman gets home with the baby a complex process of adjustment takes place which again goes well if a woman is prepared and has adequate support but can go very wrong without these in place.

Again raising children, birthing children, is a highly complex process which we expect women and families to endure without support and education.

These also represent a huge economic opportunity to a variety of medical and commercial enterprises.

The cultural mess we have today is partially the result of a vast lack of education on all fronts - and a lack which is especially felt in the development of young families and in the critical relationships between mothers and children.

Motherhood is complicated - requiring well-prepared and well-supported alpha women - women who are empowered by their society to be powerful people.

Powerful, educated, intelligent women raise powerful, educated and intelligent children to be powerful, educated and intelligent adults.

Mothers Day began with the idea of helping to empower women to take a more powerful role in society - not “liberated” feminists who disdain mother hood and mimic men - but mothers as powerful individuals who can help to solve the many problems which plague our world.

One of the main reasons stated for initiating a Mother’s Day was the idea women themselves wished to help enable fellow women to become more powerful in speaking against and taking action against war and to in general inspire women to take greater roles politically.

Although women have taken on these roles it has tended to be to support the status quo and not to take a stand against such anti human spectacles as war.

How do women even begin to take back their agency and power in such a misogynistic world which places women at the heart of - as the central characters - in this modern Mother’s Day?

Most likely the same way men or any human beings take back their power and agency - by having the inner strength to be 100% themselves - to become the unique individual the creator who created us all intends for us to be.

A feat much easier to accomplish in a culture where powerful women are seen as necessary and desired - and where the weakness we seem to select for in our culture - personified by superficial Mother’s Day rituals - would be disdained and avoided at all costs.

A weak culture selects for both weak men and weak women - a strong culture selects for both strong men and strong women.

Men and women are the alpha and omega - the opposing forces which come together to create a loving and strong atmosphere where children may be safely conceived, born and raised.

Women and men are the basic units of a society - a society which may only be as strong as the weakest link in the chain.

The attainment of personal strength for both men and women and for children and families is either under rated or outright discouraged in our culture.

The sort of culture where nail salons and hair stylists and fashion mavens - and elaborately wrapped gifts - take precedence over real strength and substance.

There are many paths to becoming our best and strongest selves - for men - and for women.

Philosophies like that of the Stoics have become more popular as we have lost agency as individuals to the rise in authoritarianism.

The philosophy of the Stoics helps us to see through the shallow matrix our culture attempts to restrict us too - all of us and not simply women - and points the way to the use of our spiritual and personal power to grow independent and strong - for the sake of others as well as ourselves.

There is much more to this than will be found in one video but for Mother’s Day - perhaps nothing else is quite as important.

On this Mother’s day begin a journey to becoming the full self you were always meant to be - and teach your children well.

Learn about inquiry-based education and free speech and use them as tools to become better human beings and to raise splendid, strong, self-actualized kids!

However you celebrate Mother’s Day have a peaceful, beautiful and wonderful one!

Share

Leave a comment