MUSK, MYTH & THE AMERICAN DREAM
How do Musk, Native Americans, & the Larger Myth of the American Dream Apply To Us Today?
Do Elon Musk - along with Steve Jobs, Elizabeth Holmes and Bill Gates - serve as key mythological figures for our time? Yes these are good places to begin. I include a video by Glenn Beck here illustrating Elon Musk’s current story and ongoing public saga. Where will this myth end? Difficult to tell as we all exist within it.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.