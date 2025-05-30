On THE ART OF WAR - AS THE ART OF LIFE

BEING AN INCURABLE OPTIMIST IN AN APOCALYPSE

In the face of an apocalypse a true warrior’s task is to be an apocaloptimist.

In fact, it is a sacred duty which many brave and grounded individuals have taken on for many countless generations and millennia.

As responsible, spiritually connected adults - willingly having taken the fate of others on their own shoulders - are just human beings - but a different sort of human being.

These are human beings who have decided long ago that they take seriously the spiritual concept in which they commit to being a vehicle - or a facilitator - toward a deeper understanding and toward a more closely connected humanity.

These individuals grow impatient with excuses for humans to become mediocre rather then meritorious - and have a true hatred for injustice and for apartheid- with a corresponding love for what we as humans are meant to become.

Apartheid of course is used here in the expanded sense - the one Solzhenitsyn used.

He used the definition of apartheid as being manipulated by those in power to see other humans as an enemy - and, as such, not worthy of the same considerations we would give ourselves.

But Solzhenitsyn saw deeper - and saw the root cause of Apartheid.

He saw that people who would practice apartheid were deeply wounded - literally broken hearted - with a crack or wound through their own heart - the root cause of apartheid.

If Solzhenitsyn had lived in these times he would have seen a direct connection between this broken hearted condition and the manipulation we are experiencing from globalist leaders.

TYRANNY VERSUS DEMOCRATIC GOVERNANCE

Tyranny is the toughest of foes - and fighting it can feel as if it were a spiritual war - because it is, quite literally, a spiritual war.

A war for our own human agency - and for the health of our human hearts - at the expense of never ever allowing tyranny to take precedence - requiring constant and perpetual vigilance.

The goal of those who practice leadership by tyranny - to increase their own wealth and power at our expense - is to break us - is accomplished by dividing and conquering us - by tearing apart our own personal agency and social fabric - such as our social and family - and personal integrity.

Tyranny seeks to break our inborn strength and power - those unalienable rights which the American founders spoke of so poetically - rights they saw as given by God - instilled by our creator at the very moment of conception.

Rights which government could either seek to preserve and protect and defend - or to tear asunder and deny.

To them, the old system of government by tyranny was broken and contemptible and corrupt - organized to destroy these unalienable rights - never to protect or to defend them.

To the founders, this was intolerable - and they proceeded to achieve the engineering of a government whose whole reason for being - the highest and most noble function - was to protect and defend these rights for each - and every - and - for all - citizens.

In theory this made each individual - both as an individual and as a collective body of citizens - sovereign.

Sovereign - in that each has - and all together have - the absolute right to a Constitutional Republic - a well functioning Democracy- which proactively supports these unalienable rights.

This was a sacred and inviolate oath - to protect and to defend both the most powerful and the most vulnerable - so help them God.

To break this oath was simply and elegantly - and correctly - seen as treasonous - treason - punishable by death.

In 1776 it was impossible to see how very corrupted humanity had become through tyranny - to clearly see the magnitude of the broken hearted ones - so deeply wounded by apartheid.

Unable to see tyranny for what it is - a tyranny over the human heart - a great wounding which allows this formidable enemy to rule over many generations - and over many millennia.

Allowing tyranny to grow into a many headed hydra of a monster - a beast - the same beat which rules over us all today.

What the founders lacked in 1776 - is the Planetary system of communication - the internet - which allows many of us to see precisely what the problem is - and how to fix it.

The printing press was a formidable tool against tyranny - but it was insufficient - as it is too easily exploited and commandeered by our well funded and corrupt enemy.

It is as true today - as it was when Sun Tzu wrote his The Art of War in the fifth century BCE - that we must know both the enemy and ourselves to win - and that to fail to understand either - or both - is to guarantee defeat.

Those things have not changed whatsoever - and those who cannot understand either or both these tyrants - are already losing - and in fact have lost long ago.

An apocaloptimist - a warrior - someone who has taken on the mantle of a hero or heroine - does not accept defeat - and specializes in knowing both the enemy and themselves sufficiently to win - to win against all conceivable odds.

Today we have the benefit of much self knowledge - of much knowledge of tyranny - and of what heroic warriors and apocaloptimists - such as Solzhenitsyn and the founders - have given us.

We can clearly see that these broken hearts have now become so deeply etched in our social fabric - that they have actually become manifest in the real world.

It is soul shattering to see - that the inviolate center of our beings - the human heart - has been targeted by the tyrants who have for so long sought to defeat us.

Tragically - as the many headed hydra beast they have become today - they used our precious technology to defeat us with the most heinous betrayal.

The tyrants used the excuse of a faked viral epidemic using a weaponized virus to further weaken the target population.

The ultimate weapon being a vaccine - a vaccine to cure the very problem the tyrants engineered.

A vaccine so expertly designed and so well crafted so as to attack the very most vulnerable and sheltered parts of our physical and mental beings.

The heart and blood vessels - the nervous system - the cellular energy system of mitochondria - and the mathematical perfection of our God-created unalienable rights - the genetic code at the very heart of hearts - the nucleus of each and every cell.

This becomes now a terrifying metaphor for the deep betrayal the founders - and Solzhenitsyn- experienced from tyranny - and as both warriors and as writers - and as human beings - tried so hard to warn us about.

These are the sorts of heroes and heroines we must become today - apocaloptimists - warriors for the human heart and soul - who will not ever take defeat for an answer.

DEFEAT IS SIMPLY UNTHINKABLE

The war for our hearts and minds - and most vulnerable physicality - and for our very consciousness - rages on.

It somehow seems as a poetic license that we must become warriors - heroes and heroines - in each of our own stories - and in each of each others stories.

It however is not poetic license at all - just the way it is - our heroic journey into the evolutionary grace we were always meant to take - just that it took awhile for the journey to become so obvious.

And whether we got vaccinated or not - both the virus and the vaccine weakened us all

Fortunately not to the same degree - but the weaponized tyranny touches us - each and everyone of us - each with these unalienable rights - rights which we can ignore - only at our peril.

It is only by seeing clearly that we are stunningly original and one of a kind individuals - and at once part of a great evolutionary journey- that we as humans can prevail.

We are all in a state of tyranny-induced weakness currently - all of us wounded from this episode.

But it is through understanding the full story that we will - together as human beings - and each individually - discover the path to freedom and agency.

Now that the entire world of humans has been threatened by the same enemy - many of us will be able to see why we must become apocaloptimist warriors - to survive - individually and together.

Broken hearted warriors perhaps - but warriors with broken hearts to heal.

The God we imagine is in reality a compassionate intelligence of the universe - having given us these unalienable rights in order to thrive and survive - the battle lines clearly drawn now - with each of us an individual warrior and a critical part of the defensive forces.

It is the end of the line but as the end of the line just a path we are being bidden to take.

Someone was absolutely correct when he said that “a little child will lead them”.

This “child” is the inviolable spirit we are born with - and the passion to overcome those who would violate it - the recognition of using the power of these unalienable rights to overcome tyranny.

Congratulations - the time has arrived to shine.

The silver lining hidden away in the apocalypse.

Is there anybody out there??

Indeed - everybody is out there - and has been here for countless millions of years.

All with angel wings - and places to fly home to.

And everybody is home.

Your are each home - with a couple of billion compatriots - to keep y’all company .

Only you can decide if that is sufficient.

All are one - all are part - and all are critical to the living - quantum - reverberating - and resonating - and - mathematically perfect - fractal complexity of the whole.

It is the nexus - the cross - the place where things meet - where the path forward is found.

It is knowing - not believing - knowing - without question - which makes the difference.

The Christ Consciousness is far more powerful than the tyrants would allow us to ever understand - therefore up to each of us to comprehend.

This is the eternal way - the way our culture - our civilizations - left behind many millennia back.

But these things have not been lost - just forgotten - no time wasted - just this becoming - this evolutionary path of intertwined logic and feeling which points the way.

Each of us a miracle of creation- and each of us co-creators - making our way forward - together.

I was burned out from exhaustion, buried in the hail

Poisoned in the bushes an’ blown out on the trail

Hunted like a crocodile, ravaged in the corn

“Come in,” she said, “I’ll give you shelter from the storm”



Bob Dylan, Shelter From the Storm

There is always shelter - if we but tap into it.

It is - and always has been - up to us.

Knowledge - the soul sustaining comprehension of everything we are and are becoming - the universe’s way of knowing itself.

Consciousness.

Gnosis - knowing.

May our creator continue to bless the peacemakers - and to hold them safe from harm.

The choice remains ours - to become a warrior - or to become a victim.

Share

Leave a comment