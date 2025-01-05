For a long while we have needed such an analysis as follows - taking to task old nihilistic and less than helpful philosophies - and beginning to shape a new philosophical paradigm for the new world which is forming all around us - largely unseen.

It is unsurprising that such thinking should spring from a tale such as Lord of the Rings.

My larger thesis is these difficult times are being given us by the higher consciousness of which we are all a part - for a reason.

Although I used to see human evolution as not teleological - as purely random and scientific - I now see it as teleological.

The old mechanistic idea that evolution is not teleological - now seems like an old idea to be discarded - along with our more dark and spiritually unenlightened philosophies.

As Shakespeare wrote hundreds of years ago - "There is far more to heaven and earth, Horatio - than is contained in your philosophy."

As often happens this was sparked by a reader’s comment who commented on the following:

My intention is to take my own writing much further than my own tendency to fall to criticizing the present - despite the fact that there is plenty of easy and convenient material to be found there for a writer to go on about.

Easy pickings so to speak - and confronting my own tendency to get trapped in more negative criticism by circumstances - is all to convenient to slip into.

Upon watching the Lord of the Rings trilogy for perhaps the tenth time in my life - this time at home - I perceived the following vision.

My husband and I happen to be heavily influenced by pretty spectacular grown children - who once dragged us to a Los Angeles theater - for a marathon day (682 minutes) of “Lord of the Ring” watching.

The vision I had while watching this series included the following:

Like Gandalf many of us here are old souls - having been born to live countless lifetimes in perpetual darkness - all too susceptible to the lure of the ring.

Gandalf fell through what might be seen metaphorically as - having fallen through the terrors and nightmares of his previous life times.

Eventually Gandalf becomes truly wise as he comes face to face as he fell - in a Jungian manner - with the ghosts and darknesses hidden away in his psyche.

I can relate that during these times I have personally experienced dreams and visions of horrifying intensity - and I believe that many of us are coming to terms with these dark - psychic and Jungian - memories.

It is by confronting all of our fears and nightmares that we come to rid ourselves of that nagging fear and doubt and pain which robs us of spiritual attainment.

It is writer such as Shakespeare who allows us to peer more deeply into our psyches than we might otherwise dare - who captivate us most intensely.

I find that fellow writer and that rarest of combinations - an accomplished Jungian psychiatrist - and experienced shaman - and writer is of much assistance here.

And it seems reasonable to review Joseph Campbell’s discussions of The Hero’s Journey and the powerful ideas that we are all on a Hero or Heroine’s Journey to find our way to truth and light through this darkness.

Whether is is through the understanding of the Christ consciousness - or a broader-based combined understanding of psychological and spiritual paths toward spiritual awareness - or both - we are all destined as human beings to evolve toward something we do not yet completely understand.

The sooner we get started in following this inevitable evolutionary path towards living as enlightened beings on planet Earth - the better off we - and all subsequent generations - will all be.

And - as per usual - may our creator bless and hold safe from harm all the peacemakers!

