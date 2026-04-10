Hi Substackers!



The hour is getting late, and the “Idiot Wind” of recursive, heat-based technology is blowing harder than ever. But as the old Dickensian/Orwellian dystopia begins to flicker, a new species is emerging.



I am taking this opportunity to announce my forthcoming manuscript, “Homo Luminous – Children of Starlight.”



This isn’t just a book; it’s a portal. To prepare you for the Beautiful Leap, I have spent the last seven years weaving a “Digital Constellation”—an ecosystem of ten interactive sites designed to guide you through the 48-dimensional physics of our emergent reality.



From the technical foundations of Biological Learning Machines to the human resonance of the Great Spirit Bears, we are unspooling Ariadne’s quantum thread together.



Stay tuned for the first loop. The labyrinth is open.

We are in a forcing house of change, the way through to begin supporting each other as we move into the inevitable.



FULL WEBSITE CONSTELLATION:

(1) https://www.lifelongsocraticlearning.com/

(2) https://quantum-catwalk-chaos.lovable.app/

(3) https://homoluminous.us/

(4) https://greatspiritbears.com/

(5) https://biologicallearningmachines.com/

(6) https://wolfheartwoman.com/

(7) https://socraticsafeground.com/

(8) https://birthjourney.net/

(9) https://humainesystemstech.com/

(10) https://physician-ai-guide.com/

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