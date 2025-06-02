Andy Ogles is correct and the Nashville Machine is wrong:

Those involved in this scam which is destroying Nashville from within - need to be prosecuted to the full extent of the lawless.

Presumably treason is still prosecutable in these United States.

Fortunately - as difficult as it is to listen to mainstream news readers prattle on - delivering the same talking points in echoing nonsense - the definitions of treason are still available if we pay attention.

One would think that city design which prioritizes the well being of violent criminal immigrants - deliberately brought in to destabilize a society - and a city - would be treason.

One would think that the majority of people get this deception - and thankfully - the majority which elected POTUS Trump - do get this.

But the few who see leaders such as Mayor Freddie O’Connell as the hero here presumably cannot see the entire issue involved.

What they can see if they look around however is that Nashville - just like the counterparts in California and in Chicago - and so forth - is the ruin and decay - and rapidly increasing crime - now bringing Nashville to her knees.

Beyond that, Nashville is slated to become a 15 minute city -approved and certified by the World Economic Forum of Klaus Schwab and of Yuval Harari - of “Hackable Humans” infamy.

Those who wish to live in a 15 minute ghetto - run by the guys and gals from the World Economic Forum are welcome to this.

The rest of us have already decided against this - and will be acting accordingly.

No source backed by the system which owns and operates our nation is going to tell us that we have been deliberately infiltrated by what amounts to a criminal occupying force - they are going to help us by conflating immigration - and immigrants - by appealing to our sympathetic nature.

Legal immigration is great - illegal immigration - is illegal.

I share the work of another Substack writer

on the subject of illegal immigration.

To keep this background information short and to the point we will depend on the Artificial Intelligence synopsis of this connection.

REDACTED

The AI synopsis relating NashVegas and the WEF:

“The World Economic Forum (WEF) isn't a single event held in Nashville but rather a global organization with various initiatives. While the WEF doesn't have a specific meeting in Nashville, there are ways the city and its community are connected to the organization and its work. For example, Nashville has a Global Shapers Community, a network of young people working to address local and global challenges, and is involved with the Nashville Innovation Alliance, which connects the city with global innovation hubs. [1, 1, 2, 2, 3, 3, 4, 5, 6, 7]

Here's a more detailed look:

Global Shapers Community: Nashville is home to a Global Shapers hub, a network of young people (under 30) who work on local and global challenges, such as climate change, community development, and education. [2, 2, 3, 3]

Nashville Innovation Alliance: This initiative, involving Vanderbilt University and other key local organizations, aims to build Nashville as a hub for innovation, drawing inspiration from global innovation centers. [1, 1, 8]

WEF's broader work: The WEF engages with global leaders to shape agendas and tackle challenges like climate change, sustainable development, and economic growth. [5, 9, 9, 10, 10]

Global Shapers Community events: While not WEF meetings, Global Shapers organize events and initiatives in their local communities, connecting young people with the global network. [3, 3, 6, 6]

Other connections: Nashville is a participant in global initiatives like the Global Alliance for YOUth, which brings together young professionals and business leaders to drive innovation. [11, 11]

AI responses may include mistakes.

