This short post builds on my post from yesterday - which touches on the work of one Canadian journalist - Sam Cooper - and his efforts to break through the wall of silence and lies and corruption.

There is not one person who can afford to ignore the manifestations of how the ongoing corruption being fought by the Trump administration - and by journalists such as Sam Cooper.

Please share this information and distribute widely - the world needs to make this a priority for the safety of all of us.

Once all is said and done - it is likely that all of these various aspects - such as the USAID scandals - the fentanyl and associated drug trafficking - and human trafficking - and arms trafficking - and all the rest will be found to be connected.

Corruption has come close to destroying our ability to live together as human beings - and bringing the truth into the light - and charging, trying and sentencing those responsible - is necessary.

