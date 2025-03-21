Never Let It Be Said That One Voice Cannot Make A Difference - Canada - Mexico - China - Fentanyl Epidemic
Speaking Truth To Power - Is A Necessary Art - Sam Cooper
This short post builds on my post from yesterday - which touches on the work of one Canadian journalist - Sam Cooper - and his efforts to break through the wall of silence and lies and corruption.
There is not one person who can afford to ignore the manifestations of how the ongoing corruption being fought by the Trump administration - and by journalists such as Sam Cooper.
Please share this information and distribute widely - the world needs to make this a priority for the safety of all of us.
Once all is said and done - it is likely that all of these various aspects - such as the USAID scandals - the fentanyl and associated drug trafficking - and human trafficking - and arms trafficking - and all the rest will be found to be connected.
Corruption has come close to destroying our ability to live together as human beings - and bringing the truth into the light - and charging, trying and sentencing those responsible - is necessary.
Wonderful article! So true!
Every bit of information and awareness posted everywhere counts!
I’ve so wanted a flood of true information to come out, but I’ve realized how destructive to society it would be (blasting apart people’s long-held and revered paradigms all at once). I also realize there has been a trickle of information coming out for years (and a huge thank you to those with the grit to do that!), but it’s slow and not super effective; it essentially keeps a “foot in the door” of full propagandization.
But the true way to do it is through “permeation”… a low-level saturation of information EVERYWHERE that can’t be scrubbed and muted… and with that, EVERY voice counts!
It’s so critical to getting out of this mess that “they” have created and framed for us.
Yes it is all connected. Ever read "Red Cocaine" among all the defector literature?
Ever wonder why we had "tailgunner" Joe, JFK, Viet Nam, Watergate, and had to have Reagan and now again Trump to bail us out.
*COMMUNISM*
There are those that will say it's dead, I'll say it faked its own death to be able to defeat us in detail, except in China, where it is supreme.