February 5, 2025 update:

This is a repost of an earlier post on the possibility of sabotage in the recent aircraft collision over the Potomac - killing all involved.

Thank you to

for these critically important updates.

ORIGINAL POST

Note:

Especially for posts such as this - delving deeply into the possible truths - I am being actively suppressed online.

I do not blame this on Substack - but on the internet pipeline which all of us must share - as that is the system we have at present.

This is to be expected - and I very much appreciate the support of my readers.

I look forward to the day when the internet is not the property of some rich powerful technocrats who live to suppress potential truth - wherever - and whenever - it appears.

The technocrats believe they are the ones who think outside the box.

How futile - and prepubescent - and ignorant are their fantasies!

DEI OR SOMETHING FAR MORE SINISTER?

We are being subjected to wild harangues across the internet about the perils of DEI - and regarding the many themed guesses as to what caused this sudden spate of aircraft tragedies.

Here in this stack I have always emphasized that DEI guarantees - not excellence - but mediocrity.

Today, we have a far more dangerous and obvious reason for DEI - and that is to use the issue of DEI to hide critical facts within a limited hangout.

To fully understand this essay requires a bit of a detour into more fully understanding how limited hangouts are used to deceive.

A limited hangout is of course an intelligence tactic for hiding certain information in a blizzard of other facts - in other words to use language to deceive.

Captain Rebecca Lobach - pilot of BlackHawk helicopter which drove itself into the American Airline passenger plane in January 2025 killing all involved.

And not losing sight of the fact this was a “continuity of government“ training flight.

We all know the last thing the WEF-associated Biden regime desires is a smooth continuity of government.

What the hell do Joe Biden, Ralph Lauren and a young woman named Captain Rebecca Lobach have to do with each other?

Hopefully nothing all - other than as background for this essay.

RALPH LAUREN, REBECCA LOBACH, JOE BIDEN & PLANE CRASHES

And now we have the fact that a woman who served as a social secretary in Biden’s White House is now named in one of the most mysterious and deadly crashes we have seen.

Lobach - who served as an escort to such dignitaries as designer Ralph Lauren as Biden gave him the Presidential Medal of Freedom - also piloted the BlackHawk responsible for this collision.

You read that right, friends:

White House DEI hire and both social secretary and pilot of BlackHawk which crashes into passenger plane and kills all aboard.

And we have seen the proof that our former president gave dowdy fashion designer Ralph Lauren the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Remember the hallmark of Ralph Lauren design was that polo pony label - the one adorning those ugly ubiquitous polo shirts which forever tainted American design.

The fact Captain Rebecca Lobach was a gay DEI hire is also true - but DEI alone did not cause this accident - and the point of this essay is to begin to discuss what could be the truth of this incident.

We are potentially speaking about treason and murder here folks - as a Biden regime appointee - may have been involved in - or could have even caused - a most grisly and terrible accident.

Furthermore the timing is suspect as the accident could easily have been sabotage - intended to take the world’s attention away from the brilliantly dazzling accomplishments of the first ten days of the Trump administration.

Detectives often work from intuition and then move forward to find the puzzle pieces and fit them into place.

This is also how the NTSB investigators work to painstakingly rebuild a mental model of the collision.

This is indeed what they will proceed to accomplish.

What they may well find - if the government system allows them to - will be some variation on a scene from that most ridiculous of all series - “Lioness”.

Some tawdry tale of a sexually and emotionally confused young woman given the opportunity to be important in what - to her - was the glamorous and important glitterati of the Biden regime.

The truth about DEI is that it not only weakens any system from within - but fails to serve the best interests of any of the individuals involved either.

Being lifted above one’s station may be exciting at first - but as unresolved personal issues mount under pressure - the glitter and glamour cannot make up for the lack of personal strength and hide the psychological instability.

And in this case - should this be the outcome - where this young woman turns out to be responsible - the facts will be used as a further limited hangout.

This poor young girl - DEI hire - may be used as a scapegoat - an “emotionally unstable young woman cause of horrible mid air collision”.

At this point it is tremendous sadness we feel for the victims aboard these aircraft - and for their families.

If it were one of my family members I would not be allowing the sun to set this evening without seeing the wheels of Justice begin to turn - and not long before I saw the traitors behind this enjoying each other’s company in chains down in Guantanamo.

Grief - the stages of grief - takes one through first disbelief and then anger - and periods of bargaining and questioning - as grief drives us toward resolution and finally towards acceptance.

These initial periods of emotional turmoil serve to inspire us towards action as we learn the difficult process of moving on without those who are gone.

Anger and disbelief and bargaining may also fuel a powerful process of resolution as we learn all of the terrible details of how these deaths came about.

Only once these details are themselves successfully resolved may we begin to heal and reach true acceptance and subsequently move on.

In time we all will see the truth come out - as we are all living through a period of great world-shaking truth telling.

It might be said that we are all in a period of grief - as the old ways of being governed by Machiavellian liars and crooks - gives way slowly, but surely, to a government which actually lives up to the highest bar of a government of the people, by the people - and for the people.

We must steel ourselves to the fact we are living in wartime and that we have not yet seen the last of these terrible events which mark the nature of the war.

The era-defining assassinations of the 1960’s, the regional wars of conquest - and 9/11 - were all part of this war which has been waged against America by WEF-associated globalist forces.

Unfortunately these forces of insidious evil are not going to leave quietly - entrenched, as they are, throughout our institutions and governments.

They are going to have to be painstakingly rooted out and placed in maximally secure custody.

Trials for sentencing will need to be swift and resolute - as we as human beings seek to build a new civilized rule of laws with which to govern ourselves.

The new system will not tolerate the egotistical and corrupt toxic narcissism from leaders.

The new system will demand leaders who are in it purely for the personal opportunity to be doing a meritorious service for their people.

The very idea that someone would seek to benefit over others as a manipulative toxic narcissist will become unacceptable.

But we are in the transition now and it takes enormously rich and powerful individuals to be capable of dealing effectively with this crisis.

The people the Americans have hired to manage this transition are not only right for the job - they are the only conceivable ones we have had available.

As long as the American people speak truth to power - and begin to take back their own power as citizens - the dream of seeing a true Constitutional Republic will come to be.

The insidious, entrenched, reptilian-like corrupt parasites who have mounted a successful coup d’état against the United States will simply not ever go quietly.

The only way they will go at all - is if the American people - together with the people of this world - become aligned together against tyranny.

Neither money or power or influence or control are the root of all evil.

The root of all evil - in this case - is the Machiavellian mindset and toxic narcissist manipulative behavior of those we select - and elect - to place in power over us.

This time we gave someone a clear mandate - so clearly did we speak - that if it is somehow taken as a mandate to run a scam on us - this will quickly become apparent.

So far the first weeks of the Trump administration are admirable - the first time in my lifetime I have observed such a phenomenon.

As an American I give my righteously cautious optimism to the Trump administration - not as some sort of carte blanche - but as an affirmation to preserve, protect and defend - to tell the truth, so help them, God.

The constitution may well need to be rewritten as truth breaks out all over.

But the founding fathers - my distant relatives - did not labor in vain - but gave the American people - and the world - a powerful scaffolding upon which to build.

We are all in this together.

The Creator is in charge of this transformation - and we God’s stewards here on Earth.

BE BRAVE & RESOLUTE AMERICA - THE WORLD DEPENDS UPON US

