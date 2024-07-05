No Accidents No Coincidences
EXCEPT WHERE MAN CREATES THEM
Many of us believe the universe - and life on earth - is part of a natural unfolding of events.
These events, which, if we hold a God - or universal mind - or intelligent force of any kind responsible - are therefore part of God’s plan - or at the very least something we cannot fully comprehend.
Bu…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.