It has been a long long time coming - and as a human being and as grandmother I have been horrified by the eagerness of physicians to mutilate the bodies of growing children.

For sake of a Globalist-CCP-Billionaire inspired ideology which infected the minds of those weak in both spiritual and intellectual capacity.

Like all ideologically captured - these tyrants went for the jugular - coming for our kids with a perverse enthusiasm we could not stomach.

Fellow Franklin, TN. resident - Robby Starbuck - has been one of the most valiant supporters who have aligned against this eagerness to be paid to mutilate children.

Today Starbuck announced the landmark ruling:

Absolutely massive news: The Supreme Court just upheld Tennessee’s ban on sex changes, puberty blockers and hormones for kids. We won. It’s now illegal to medically transition a child in Tennessee AND we set the precedent for the entire country. @LandonStarbuck and I fought really hard for this along with @WilliamLamberth @SenJohnson and @MattWalshBlog . All the work was worth it. Now other states can safely ban these barbaric practices too. Thank you @AGTennessee for defending our bill and congratulations to everyone involved!

Good thing are coming thick and fast now as truth continues to break free of where it was buried for the past six or so long years.

Expect a lot more - as once truth begins to weaken the bonds which held it in captivity - it tends to break free with the force with which it was suppressed.

