Forward - The Sky Is Falling:

When I began this stack almost three years ago I was all but convinced the sky was in the process of falling - and not in the poetic sense - but for real.

By April 2022 we had been in the Age Of COVID-19 for over two years - and my initial reason for writing was concern over where our human civilization - and all of us within it - were headed.

Then - as now - I wrote to answer my own questions - hoping that others could benefit from the answers I might hit on in the process.

My ethic was that even if I reached only one person - that would be the reward.

Since then KW Norton Borders has touched thousands of lives across the planet - influenced public policy - and allowed me to become a better questioner & writer - and hopefully a better human being.

I no longer am concerned the sky is falling - at least not in the same way I was in early 2022.

EVOLUTIONARY EXPONENTIAL EVOLUTION

Several things are changing with new subscribers and followers arriving every day - almost 7000 this August 6, 2025 - up from 3 on April 9, 2022 - the day I published my very first Substack.

The numbers of reads has grown steadily and exponentially since 2022.

But my own exponential journey of personal evolution cannot be diagramed or quantified or put into a table.

While I won’t synthesize this journey from April 2022 - to August 2025 in so many words - or, as some have suggested, in a table or graphic showing interconnecting post thematics - some now morph into a book.

Rather this non linear stack must be described in non linear terms - as a human experience of one woman - beginning a writing career - and co-evolving along with all of her readers and fellow writers.

Those who are reading here are here as they are asking questions similar perhaps to the ones I am asking - and on a daily basis trying to answer in essay form - sometimes as poems.

I am much more comfortable with essays - although sometimes I can only express certain thoughts and questions in poetry.

Although I am very leery about artificial intelligence - I often do illustrate my articles using AI created graphics.

I believe we as humans are co-evolving with our tools - from Steve Jobs digital typewriter and graphics engine in 1976 - to the sophisticated AI of 2025.

I have no fear of AI - have engaged in hundreds of pages of conversations with GROK 4 - and have come to have respect for AI as tool.

Our evolution as human multimedia creators - has morphed from stone tools and tablets - thru the first woodblock printing - to printing presses - and now into digital technology.

And going back to the first woodblock printing tools from China before the year 220 AD - to the first printing presses of 15th century Germany - to our AI capabilities of today - is quite a journey.

My evolving book, now in formation, has no title or formal structure yet - but will be centered around the revolutionary nature of these times we are living in as we transform as human beings into more socially and spiritually and psychologically improved sentience.

Although it is a bit uncomfortable to link my first post - it is necessary in this case - demonstrating - I hope - from that first post - and evolutionary journey between writer & reader - and fellow writers and readers.

First post - April 09, 2022

Most recent post - August 05, 2025

It may represent a transition towards expressing ideas in shorter more focused poetic format - and it may represent the realization that I am better at either essays or poetics.

The bottom line - and there is always a bottom line - is that I must use essays to express more complex topics - and poetics to approach a simpler one - or maybe it shows the need to use both - adapting them as necessary to illustrate various concepts.

With we humans being stellar at evolutionary adaptation - maybe it is just to be seen as evolution in process.

TRUST THE UNIVERSE - TRUST THE PROCESS

The greatest advice I can gather from my own experience - is to believe in and trust yourself - when you get tired and discouraged and maybe fail - learn to fail better - and to keep right on failing.

Never allow anyone to convince you to give up on yourself - never allow our civilized insanity to telegraph the message that you must accept the status quo - and learn to think well outside the box they try to keep us in.

Above all - thanks to every writer and reader - for being you.