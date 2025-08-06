KW Norton Borders

KW Norton Borders

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Jenni Madden's avatar
Jenni Madden
1h

K.W., I had hoped that you would write a book. I even asked once if you'd have the type of illustrations in it that you used here. I enjoyed watching the videos you posted as well even though it took a lot of time, it is time well-spent when you want to learn, as I do. Thank you! I look forward to the book.

It is a busy Summer, as Summers always are. But it will be nice to have a book in my hands once I do have more time to read your words, because I've fallen behind, of course. I have collected a ton of books and intend to read them all at some point.

People are changing. Even here in Ontario where most are sleeping and content with never hearing the bad stuff, the lies, so certainly not the truth. I heard a woman in the bank yesterday while we were in line, talking about the things that no one could say ten years ago. We are learning. We are talking. That is so important!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 KWNORTON
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture