NOTES TO MY READERS AFTER TWO YEARS WRITING ON SubStack
WRITING In The Midst of SPIRITUAL WARFARE
Since Pearl Harbor Day of 2021 I have worked hard to overcome my own resistance to writing in public on the internet.
KW Norton Borders is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
It took me a long time to overcome my own doubt and pain on this journey.
I don’t like the limelig…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.