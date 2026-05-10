“Nothing good or bad, but thinking makes it so.”

“The fiddler, he now steps to the road He writes ev’rything’s been returned which was owed On the back of the fish truck that loads While my conscience explodes The harmonicas play the skeleton keys and the rain And these visions of Johanna are now all that remain”

Bob Dylan, Visions of Johanna

The newest human innovation is taking place in music, as the rock and roll age collides with its classical roots, and at the intersection of this collision - is a violinist. a fiddler.

Not an accidental violinist - but a fiddler who has taken to the road - on the road where postcards of the hangings are being sold, and where the blind commissioner holds court.

A violinist who makes the average rock star appear boring and unimaginative & who bridges a gap between Serbia and France, not to mention 1960’s San Francisco - with music.

This is the fulcrum on which the quantum age now depends, as we upgrade our human intelligence and knowledge to be capable of living the actual demands of such an age.

When I say “quantum” I mean a certain view of the universe as a living, breathing conscious entity of unfolding probabilities, an equation which cannot be balanced thru the latest academic quantum theorizing.

Oddly enough - or perhaps not at all - it is a musician which speaks the words for guiding us through the quantum renaissance.

“As a musician and an artist you can move the borders” - and I might add, as a human being.

Because moving the borders, collapsing the howling beast on the borderline which separates you from me, is a quintessentially quantum leap.

In any final analysis, it is our thinking which determines our reality and which will continue to determine it in the quantum age.

We have already learned that physiological plasticity, dependent on our thinking, determines the very corpus which composes our nervous system.

A Quantum Rainbow Of Uncoiling Unfolding Frequencies

It is music, the living embodiment of living quantum understanding, which is the expression of the rainbow of vibrational, resonant, frequencies of which we are composed.

And it is the artistic revolutionaries, such as our violinist, and all of the great artists of the traditions, who collapse the howling beast of the borderlines which separate us from ourselves, and from each other.

The artists, the scientists, the theorists and poets, the ones who articulate the questions - and thereby collapse the effete posturing which marks the howling beast of the borderlines.

The very same howling & predatory & parasitic beast which stalks the veiled shadows of our fearful apartheid.

For a life lived within borders - circumscribed by fear of our own nature - and the nature of others - is not life at all - but an agonizing process of failing to articulate the right questions.

The very same Hamlet who asks the wrong questions, wondering whether to be or not to be - bound, all the while, by cold irons bound, to a schizophrenic howling circus of madness.

There is no way to fake the truth, truth simply is - like a lion - like the leopard which climbed to a high altitude on Kilimanjaro, for reasons no one can understand.

Music at its best is the straight, no chaser, expression of reality which most closely mirrors the Inter-Being of the unfolding evolutionary process - which composes life.

Emergent life: perpetually coming into being, uncoiling, unfolding - attaining the probabilities

Quantum comprehension determines that ourselves, and everything else in the universe, is composed of resonance, a rainbow of vibrational frequencies.

Perhaps so not so odd after all, that it is a musician who states it.

The quality of our thinking is what determines our reality, in many more ways than we may be intellectually aware.

Thinking is the conscious awareness of our very beingness in the world, serving as the literal framework which determines the quality of our existence.

The universe is compassionate consciousness and articulate human consciousness a natural and merciful extension of the whole.

Logic and proportion are now being repeatedly challenged in the onrushing freight train of the quantum age - with those who build a healthy architectural scaffolding of thinking, taking the lead.

A weak link in the architectural scaffolding of consciousness - collapses the living wave function of meaningful, merciful, human consciousness.

If we had a philosophers stone to help us, we would learn that the thinking of Hamlets cannot fortify the merciful truth, the self conscious questions they ask serving only to collapse any resonant truth.

Philosophical, or otherwise, there is a price to be paid for inarticulate thinking - where the Hamlets are stuck in a recursive loop of asking the wrong questions

The very same Techno-Fabulist-Hamlets in whom we have placed the responsibility for our quantum human future.

The fault lies not in our stars, or in our love of modern technology, but lies in the quality of our thinking - thinking which is reinforced in us by an education and communication system which fails to ask the right questions.

We begin now, having a great conversation: real humans, straight, no chaser, where spiritual philosophies and scientific theories collide on the revolutionary mean streets of real life.

The howling beast which separates us from ourselves and each other, has no chance now that the great inner borderlines of apartheid, marked by fear and anger and suspicion are collapsed by the surgical waveform of truth.

We cannot think about music - we have to completely become it - just as our corpus becomes the precise architecture of our thinking

Otherwise the meaning of our existence remains up on trial in the cold isolation of the museums and the meaning of the silence between the notes is left over, as senseless as the sound of one hand clapping.

Quantum means the Ceremony of the Real.

Quantum means the waveform collapses the fake and takes wing on the Jeffersonian, Shakespearean, edifying, unfolding, architecture of the light, which serves as the scaffolding for the trajectory of our thinking.

Nothing will come of nothing; and nothing - good or bad - but thinking makes it so.

It is the unspooling thread of Ariadne, the braided light, which traces the labyrinth, which is the uncharted, unmapped territory

The territory where the only relevant map is the uncoiling evolution of ourselves - as our journey with our co-created tools unspools and unfolds.

Not condemned to be free, just free.

Written in each and every molecule, every atom, every cell, every resonant, vibrational, frequency, every note, which we contain.

it is all about the living corpus of love and compassion.

Not man apart, not man apart from this.

The uncertainty principle is not about the uncertainty, but about a missing link in the unbalanced equation of our thinking.

When logic and proportion have fallen sloppy dead, and gravity fails and negativity won’t pull us through - it is the quality and mercy of our thinking which makes the uncertainty of our equation balance.

Such an equation is solidly in the territory of the Great Spirit Bears - a territory where a mind is a terrible thing not to repeatedly unfold, to explode into being where thinking meets resonant frequencies.

The very same territory where Madonna, Mona Lisa,Ariadne and Johanna: all suffered from the highway blues.

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