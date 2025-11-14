A 2025 GEOPOLITICAL HIP POCKET PRIMER - HOW WE HAVE FAILED

WHO MIGHT REMAIN TO TRY TO BRING PEACE TO A WAR-TORN WORLD

Forward:

At strategic intervals I try to present some of the major ideas behind my serialized Substack essays - in more readily accessible format - and this is such an occasion.

In this summary of important ideas I focus on geopolitics - without delving into all of the work I have done on spiritual and philosophical and psychological strategies to thrive in such a time.

My work requires the formatting of two books - one which focuses upon the geopolitical - and one which focuses on more spiritually relevant topics.

The bottom line for me is that geopolitical matters and spiritual matters are linked in fascinating ways - and the two books will be meant to exist as a kind of psycho spiritual intellectual double helix.

We are in times of civilizational collapse imposed upon a scaffolding of spiritual warfare - and these are the twin towers of concern which drive me to write and to collate these writings into a book framework.

The books are in formation even as I work every day to update the ongoing conversation here on Substack.

geopolitical history of the plague years - 2019 - 2025

A history of the spiritual warfare years - 2019 - 2025

Twin volumes - as twin children of the same diabolical parents.

Note: I link videos which I believe educational and relevant to this discussion - but leave the reviewing of them totally up to the discretion of the reader.

My linking of such videos in no way demonstrates my belief in the credibility of the ideas or the information expressed.

As per usual, please use caution and personal discretion before taking the word of anyone else - including this author.

I am no qualified expert of any sort - just another human being trying to make sense of the chaos.

HOW NORMAL HUMAN SYMPATHIES BECOME WEAPONIZED

In addition to Somalia - the USA, Europe, Africa & North America China, the Far East & the Global South - are all threatened by collapse.

In an almost textbook case of how the modern welfare state weakens a people and leads directly to failed states - we have Somalia.

When I wrote back a couple of years ago that we were under a globalist led and funded coup targeting every sovereign nation state and democratic republic it was no conspiracy theory.

My hope at that time was that the word would get out - but pushback from the mainstream was fierce and successful - knocking many of us with contrary ideas - offline.

What has happened - because there was no effective pushback against this globalist scheme - is that our cultures are so totally infiltrated by the rot and corruption - pushback now requires the efforts of our Trump 2.0 led federal government.

The following is a very explicit summary of how sickeningly we have been infiltrated.

Wage caution and care before watching such material - it is not for everyone.

And as I wrote yesterday the plot is so thick and has been so relentlessly spread thru culture war it has penetrated the depths of Klaus Schwab’s “cabinets” as a widespread culture war.

American foreign aid money - linked to such international spook agencies as the CIA - and former FBI, PENTAGON AND DARPA - was dedicated to deliberately targeting and destroying these nations.

This foreign aid money was targeted at maximizing destabilization and destruction of the USA - all of Europe and all of Africa - and of all other sovereign nations.

TRUMP 2.0 WHERE THE ART OF THE DEAL MEETS THE ART OF WAR

For my summaries of how the geopolitical strategy involved in Donald Trump’s deliberate meetings with various world leaders - please see my serialized Substack

As I write daily and sometime more frequently - as circumstances warrant - many of these essays focus on how Trump 2.0 uses a combined Art of the Deal - and Art of War strategy.

Trump 2.0 wages his unique geopolitical strategies to build consensus and peace with corporate leaders as well - and these strategies are working.

It is not nations and continents alone which are failing - but corporations and institutions.

Corporations have been hit hard by the failure of WOKE politics.

The unrest you might view as illustrated in these videos seems to be the direct result of the massive totalitarianism brought by international forces under the guise of the modern welfare state.

There is not reason to believe these terrifying tactics cannot be as successful in the America - and indeed such destruction is well underway.

Immigration has been used as a weapon - preying upon the sympathies of unsuspecting Americans and others across the world to create chaos.

There is no longer any doubt that these tactics have been successfully implemented.

Now it falls to us - to either defeat them - or go down on our knees to them.

Under these circumstances having to go to actual world war to defeat them would very likely backfire in the most horrible and terrifying manner.

Thus the common sense offered by the Trump 2.0 agenda of achieving Peace thru Strength.

To use the Art of War and the Art of the Deal as a workable strategy to avoid utter catastrophe.

HOW & WHY DID EVERYTHING BECOME WEAPONIZED?

For the 1% of “elite” humans who exist at the top of the pyramid to lord it over the remainder of us 99% “ordinary” people - the goal seems to be taking the entire planet and all resources for themselves.

Thus the loosely affiliated ongoing international cabals which seeks to usher in this totalitarian NEW TECHNO-FEUDALIST WORLD ORDER.

In America, the tactics involve preying on likely sympathizers - especially in Blue states and in heavily Christian areas.

Tactics include heavily targeting women, children and families - and such fringe elements as those susceptible to transgender ideology.

Globalists finance and carry out the deliberate enabling of foreign invaders - invaders who profit from the largesse of the welfare state, supported heavily by Democrats.

The intention is that foreign invaders set up shop domestically - forge solidarity - and then, when the time is right - work with their targeted, victimized enablers to wage war.

Waging war is the ultimate goal - where the ensuing chaos would enable the quick and dirty complete takeover by globalists.

This has been set up to happen in America - is being fought against by the Trump administration and allies - and is still shockingly being supported by Democrats.

The world’s mainstream media - serving as a political propaganda tool - uses words and psychological manipulation to bludgeon the leftists into supporting tyranny.

It is not just the BBC alone which wages this globalist propaganda as perhaps the world’s most sophisticated propaganda machine.

There is whole media empire of globalist propaganda - managed professionally by mainstream media corporations.

It is our accepted media complexes - such as ABC, CBS, MSNBC, PBS, and a whole mainstream entertainment complex including music film, literature and television.

It is newspapers, magazines, online alternative media and a whole international web of those bent on manipulating us all into believing in the “good” the globalist conspiracy is accomplishing.

Thus, international globalist conspiracy is not accomplishing good - but erodes anything remotely good about human society - thru targeting and weaponizing the leftist sympathies.

Problems like homelessness, drug abuse, sex trafficking, child trafficking and environmental and climate change - are weaponized against the unsuspecting & vulnerable.

The unsuspecting victims manipulated into supporting the precise opposite of solutions - instead supporting the worsening of these issues.

Meanwhile, what many believed was thought to be a nightmare conspiracy theory of modern city engineering is being shaped into an urban ghetto under cover of building the most wonderful utopian “15-minute” - or “smart city” - or “C40 city” .

Increased knowledge of the globalist funded tyranny mobilizes increasing violence and destabilization - as whole communities fall to panic and overwrought emotions.

And the internet as we know it is collapsing as well.

As to why globalist forces would conspire to overthrow sovereign nations and democracies - this is a far larger topic addressed via my Substack in serialized essay format.

As an author, being correct about predicting worldwide civilization collapse is so unpleasantly bittersweet - and it appears now that nothing individuals like myself could have done could prevent the inevitable.

Which underscores my motivation for writing at all - that maybe for the few human beings who will survive and thus my chronicling of these plague years might serve a constructive purpose.

Conclusions:

We are fortunate to have Trump 2.0 to be on the side of keeping a semblance of order amidst the chaos - and of waging Peace Thru Strength.

The Art of the Deal as The Art of War - as the sole rational strategic geopolitical sanity - which is working as well as we might expect against the insanity - so far.

Meanwhile our best strategy as the 99% of “ordinary” people - is to support those politicians who appear be working in our behalf.

And, as strong and spiritually competent individuals, to be forging peacefulness wherever possible - both within - and without.

Tomorrow, I expect my essay focusing more closely on the economics of the global situation to be ready for publication.

PEACE THRU STRENGTH - STAY STRONG EVERYONE.

Share

Leave a comment