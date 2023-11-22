November 22, 1963 - November 22, 2023 - Sixty Years Or Sixty Light Years?
Reflecting On All the Light We Cannot See
COMFORT OR TRUTH?
FORWARD
For those of us who like to believe we are literal minded and logical the spiritual realm can be mighty confusing.
Even for those like myself - one who doesn’t do as well in the world of foundational due diligence as many others - and maybe more at home in the world of myth, music and spirit than at home in mathematical and phil…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.