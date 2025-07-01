Here we are - already updating the post from June 13, 2025 on the nuclear fusion issue - with a new video which goes into depth on MIT’s ground breaking and world shaking reactor - and reactor technology and supply chains.

Enjoy - this new technology is coming on fast - and changes conversations about energy issues and climate change.

I refer to a post from a fellow Substack writer

on the role of Nuclear Fusion reactors in the current conflict.

Perhaps one of the greatest revolutionary new kids on the energy block are those who are working on nuclear fusion to replace the far more problematic nuclear fission and fossil fuels.

We stand at the epic doorway before the future arrives to wow and amaze us all - from nuclear fusion to quantum consciousness - we are going to have to put on our shades.

It will perhaps be distracting to understand that a Northern California poet - Gary Snyder - was a fundamental force in shaping my POV on preferring Nuclear Fusion over Nuclear Fission.

A very ancient post I once wrote about American Wilderness and Northern California Poet Gary Snyder.

https://open.substack.com/pub/kwnorton/p/how-poets-the-wilderness-america?r=boqs0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Please see Snyder’s excellent work to see his words on nuclear fusion.

“Goal: Clean air, clean clear-running rivers, the presence of Pelican and Osprey and Gray Whale in our lives; salmon and trout in our streams; unmuddied language and good dreams.” ― Gary Snyder, Turtle Island

As always,

Blessings to all - faith, trust, compassion.

