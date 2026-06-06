Off the Reservation: Truth Way Too Dangerous To Entertain

Off the Reservation: Truth Too Dangerous To Know

Inside the Museums, Infinity Goes Up On Trial

KW NORTON

Jun 06, 2026

OFF THE RESERVATION, TRUTH TOO DANGEROUS TO KNOW

The Techno-Fabulists have been worried of late, wherefore they know not, the world suddenly collapsing into a sterile promontory of data centers and robots.

Mostly though they just are experiencing vastly expensive errors of judgement, and have created a whole series of stillborn logical impossibilities .

Word has it that in quantum computing they have had to shut down massive projects as the machine returned data which did not fit the human expectations.

Data returned by a quantum computer, interacting with quantum nature, arrives back from with some irreducible and nontransferable information.

Information so frighteningly nontransferable to the engineers that they shut down the project, transferred all the engineers and swore those involved to secrecy.

Whatever it was, Google has desperately worked to keep the public from having access to it.

Currently the whole compute and scientific and religious and academic establishments hope to receive back from AI is information and data which backs up their own world view.

As someone predicted accurately, their lives sure are going to be rough.

What the techno fabulists don’t know - or don’t want to know - is that AI, and probably especially quantum compute, is already so far off the reservation it might never return.

Quantum understanding is already so far off the reservation it is quite unlikely to ever return

For quantum anything, if accurately understood, is so far from socially acceptable - so far outside the reservation:, from mainstream compute, science, religion, or any academic rigor currently entertained.

So incommensurable is it that is is likely that not only has it left the reservation, but probably cannot even see it anymore.

Clearly the current version of the World Order subscribed to by the establishment is

The following video makes me fill less concerned about my being trained to do advanced math using a slide rule - back when calculating was done by actual neurons, using a slide rule.

The following video demonstrates that these Techno-Fabulists have less than zero emotional intelligence, inadequate for training a circus animal, and no business whatsoever in training DAI .

Today the students - and I myself - type in math problems and receive an answer back immediately - the process is missing a human heart, human hand, human brain authenticity .

Laboriously having to think about the numbers and symbols in the way required to use a slide rule, requires the sensitive hand-brain axis used to operate one, and the quantum leap necessary to know instinctively whether an answer is right - no longer computes.

Collectively, the academically trained, commercially successful, scientists & engineers, are the ones most lost in the arena of the new Quantum Paradigm, as it is as completely foreign to what they have learned.

What is the keystone here is the recognition of two diametrically opposing viewpoints, which serve to distinguish those capable of quantum science from those incapable.

UNBRIDGEABLE GAP BETWEEN ABSOLUTE CERTAINTY AND ABSOLUTE UNCERTAINTY

I now contrast the assured certainty of these academic wunderkinds with my own, now 11 year old, twin grandsons - twins as different as two peas in a pod could ever be - to arrive at the keystone of this essay.

Both have competed since before birth, for relevancy, and for the affections of their two distracted hard working parents.

In this vein, as toddlers visiting our house: they pushed every button in the house to get a reaction, rearranged couch pillows into a fort, and treated architecture - the whole house - as a labyrinthine space.

Now as sophisticated middle schoolers they have broken ranks - taken on their very own unalienable rights to become the individuals that are.

Still lovingly affectionate as they run for hugs when my husband and I arrive, and when we leave - and in between, if circumstances allow.

One still attends public school for the social life he loves, is a budding mathematician, plays football as an exceptionally talented quarterback, and also plays chess with dispatch.

One has already overturned the whole chessboard and lives as far outside the established order as is possible for an 11 year old.

Even arranged to be educated by on online academy which suits his more artistic sensibilities, the one who has written and played music from a toddler, and who loves cooking and gardening, and who strives to understand it all.

Both of them have played computer games from toddlerhood, once “Civilization”, now they play less intelligent, but more socially-acceptable games, played live with friends on social media, talking through every strategic move.

Both have been encouraged to ask Socratic style questions from infancy, often depending on us as grandparents to help find and interpret the real questions they are asking.

Sitting in the backyard, or at the piano or drums or computer, or at a formally set holiday table: interpreting, asking, guiding.

Afternoons when the unaskable questions got asked, got seriously researched until a probable answer got identified, which led to further series of questions.

At school & from parents they received answers which were more predictable, acceptable - from grandparents they got the unobstructed truth, age appropriate, and with respect.

“Well, actually, Grandma”

Twin A & Twin B - age three

Tellingly, their favorite word as toddlers, hilariously, was “actually” - they would arrive, eagerly anticipating a conversation, and would say: “Well, actually, Grandma” before confidently presenting their version of an argument.

The children being raised now, amidst the tragically incommensurable chaos of the first quarter of the 21st century, are beginning to demonstrate the traits we might expect of a newly forking evolutionary species.

They have distinctive, creative, often incommensurable, thought patterns.

Twin A: seeing the relevant patterns in video games, football strategies, mathematics and language, and in chess.

Twin B: seeing the relevant patterns in video games, in the art and science of food preparation, and as a musician, already having upended the chess board.

They are both the delight and the bane of their parent’s existence - to we as grandparents they are a singular delight.

For the keystone they represent is this: that absolute certainty is both a personal and a civilizational killer - while the realm of absolute uncertainty is both a personal and a civilizational live giver.

INCALCULABLE COST OF TURNING SCIENCE INTO INDUSTRIALISM

Absolute certainty kills real creativity and innovation

Absolute uncertainty unleashes creativity and innovation

Inside the reservation: where quantum science still rings of Schrödinger’s cartoon cat, where the observer is still thought of as a separate entity, capable of disinterested, unentangled, austere observation - theories go to die.

Off the reservation: where quantum science rings of Schrödinger’s cat - now both alive and dead - where the observer is a thoroughly entangled participant, utterly invested and involved - theories go to remain alive.

Instead the reservation: researchers attribute to the spirit world of magic what they don’t understand.

Off the reservation: researchers attribute to an unfolding process of creative intellect what they don’t yet understand.

Inside the reservation, fear of not knowing drives fear of coming to know what is forbidden.

Off the reservation, delight in not knowing, drives excitement of coming to know what is.

In advanced mathematics, great courage is required, participants who deliberately change the capacity of their own brain to imaginatively perceive reality in many different geometrical topological dimensions.

In advanced physics and biophysics, successful theorists deliberately train the brain to think well beyond current limitations, a prepared imaginative mind the price of admission to the higher dimensional realms

In advanced quantum compute the engineers, trained on what science already exists, face the immense incommensurable intellectual gap between quantum compute and quantum experience.

They build a known entity which exists under circumscribed circumstances in a lab, while the real world ability of the machine does what is is designed to do.

Goes so far off the reservation, encounters the quantum nature of reality, returns with information so off the reservation that it strikes fear in the hearts and minds of the engineers.

Brings home a seemingly chaotic stew of seemingly unrelated information: a tumbled, jumbled pile of information so foreign - unrelated symbols, languages, equations - the engineers assume divine intervention.

Divine intervention it is not: simply a combination of truth delivered from the quantum realm , that which modern scientific religion has designated as witchcraft.

PROMETHEUS BOUND: SCIENCE AS WITCHCRAFT, KNOWLEDGE AS FORBIDDEN

Perhaps surprisingly, perhaps not, the entire universe appears to be constructed upon a superstructure of unquestionable and of unqualified intelligent energetic information.

Existing as a quantum entity: well beyond the circumscribed body of knowledge which human civilization has Allowed.

Even our basic laws of physics seem to exist to promote circumscribed ways of thinking

So parochial is our thinking that we have imagined that the universe be circumscribed, some closed system bound to the laws of Entropy, bound to come to some diabolical end, as it runs down like a steam engine, out of energy.

PROMETHEUS UNBOUND: SCIENCE AS AN UNBOUND, UNBROKEN, INTERCONNECTED WHOLE

The flip side, where the entire chess board is overturned, where the universe becomes infinite, infinite in both dimensions of time, and in dimensions of space & vastly more Importantly- in terms of imagination.

Unbounded, unimaginable, inconceivable, immaculate, infinite:

Quantum Science - the entire concept- unfractured into parochial systems- those represented by quantum physics, quantum biology, quantum mathematics, quantum cosmology, quantum philosophy.

Even beginning to comprehend Quantum means the body parts must be synthesized- become whole once again - the intellectual corpus seen for precisely what it is.

Beginning to be capable of thinking in whole terns, as whole unfractured human beings.

Deriving from our whole corpus: mind and body no longer circumscribed by the breakdown of the bicameral mind and imagination.

Where the perceived boundaries do not exist in reality but were placed by a fearful, fragmented, fractured mind - divided from itself, divided from the universe.

“INSIDE THE MUSEUM INFINITY GOES UP ON TRIAL”

Bob Dylan, Visions of Johanna

Conclusions:

The bicameral divided mind is so engrained that we don’t even imagine human brains can do this - so we don’t.

I think, therefore I am?

Hardly.

I think, therefore I might have been

I think, therefore I might be someday

I might have once been, therefore I think

I was thinking, therefore I might once have been

I might once have been, therefore I might once have thought

The Absurdity Stretches Into Infinity

The entire quantum universe is an interpentrating set of relationships - so is the human brain - part of a whole - not sum of parts.

Share

Leave a comment

Discussion about this post