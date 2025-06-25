Note For 11:00 AM UPDATE:

Right at the outset - it must be known that New York City has fallen to technocratic Democratic Socialists

https://x.com/kwnorton1/status/1937900690044530743

At NATO the master class in geopolitics gets more interesting as the meeting goes on.

Times are changing - and the old system is increasingly being recognized as the problem

The Europeans are doing a great job of coming to terms with this earth shaking change and demonstrate the reciprocity needed to cooperate in seeing this through.

A new civilization is being built all around us as the old system dies an agonizing death with lots of drama queen hysteria as they exit stage left.

Trump’s policy of speaking mostly politely and of waging peacefulness through strength is proving to be a winning combination - to the world - an across the USA as well.

Viktor Orban: NATO has no business in Ukraine. Ukraine is not member of NATO, neither Russia. My job to keep it as it is.

https://x.com/zoltanspox/status/1937857165881917748

POTUS Trump reads statement from Atomic Energy Commission of Israel, stating that "the devastating U.S. strike on Fordow destroyed the site's critical infrastructure and rendered the enrichment facility totally inoperable."

https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1937877273341812943

Trump on his meeting with Ukraine President Zelenskyy: “He couldn’t have been nicer. I think he’d like to see an end to this… I think it’s a great time to end it. I’m going to speak to Vladimir Putin; see if we can get it ended.”

https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1937880325490655635

“A major focus of our conversations at the Summit was the need of other NATO members to take up the burden of the defense of Europe… In a very historic milestone, this week, the NATO allies committed to dramatically increase their defense spending to that 5% of GDP.”

https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1937876744976924706

Spain appears to be the lone outlier and intends to pay only 2%.

"It's terrible what Spain's done. The only country that wants to stay at 2%. It is terrible" "We're negotiating with Spain on a trade deal and will make them pay TWICE as much. I'm serious about that" "They want a free ride but they have to pay it back to us on trade."

https://x.com/nicksortor/status/1937881850908684394

Hilarious exchange on Mark Rutte calling Trump “Daddy”:

https://x.com/RapidResponse47/status/1937886323852902697

And the usually polite President has a personal limit when it comes to the most annoying human beings on the planet.

https://x.com/bennyjohnson/status/1937860418577322305

NOTE FOR 7:30 AM UPDATE: This post will be updated frequently throughout the day as the goings on at NATO unfold.

This will be accomplished mostly without comment - with video links added in for your convenience.

Head over to X is you wish to follow the events personally.

NATO’s Secretary General just called Trump “DADDY”

https://x.com/ThePatriotOasis/status/1937829757762068711

The Prime Minister of Hungary just dubbed him the “Man of Common Sense”:

https://x.com/PM_ViktorOrban/status/1937844368045416497

4:35 AM POSTING:

After the world laughed its way through the big F-bomb which Trump dropped on an unsuspecting world on Tuesday morning - things quieted down as Trump made his way across the Atlantic for the big NATO extravaganza.

POMP & CIRCUMSTANCE - MEETS AMERICAN F-BOMBS

Yesterday Trump Arrived at Nato with American dispatch and plain speech and a with a very practiced five dimensional geopolitical strategy in play.

It is clear that although the ceremonial splendor of the designer clad Europeans offers a friendly welcome - there is also an undercurrent of sheer panic.

This morning I reacted to an X post which describes the situation at the current meeting of the NATO leaders - including a very ceremonial - almost baronial - setting at the Hague.

My understanding is that POTUS Trump intends to try to put a very large damper on the intention of globalists to shoehorn Zelensky and the Ukraine into NATO.

I include the link to this post here which offers readers the X version of holding a wider discussion on this breaking situation.

Here is the conversation so far on X:

https://x.com/kwnorton1/status/1937794934389797215

This whole chapter is a master class in geopolitical lion taming - so I will be watching closely to interpret this game of high stakes poker - or of five dimensional chess.

Are the good guys winning?

Only the hairdressers of the well coiffed glitterati at NATO - know for sure.

It is Not Often In Life - Or In Geopolitics - When the Good Guys Win.

After the amusing F-bombs of yesterday - we can expect even more geopolitical upheavals of POTUS Trump.

A Master class in Geopolitical five dimensional chess - or high stakes poker - is taking place.

Share

Leave a comment