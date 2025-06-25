NOTE FOR 7:30 AM UPDATE: This post will be updated frequently throughout the day as the goings on at NATO unfold.

This will be accomplished mostly without comment - with video links added in for your convenience.

Head over to X is you wish to follow the events personally.

NATO’s Secretary General just called Trump “DADDY”

https://x.com/ThePatriotOasis/status/1937829757762068711

The Prime Minister of Hungary just dubbed him the “Man of Common Sense”:

https://x.com/PM_ViktorOrban/status/1937844368045416497

4:35 AM POSTING:

After the world laughed its way through the big F-bomb which Trump dropped on an unsuspecting world on Tuesday morning - things quieted down as Trump made his way across the Atlantic for the big NATO extravaganza.

POMP & CIRCUMSTANCE - MEETS AMERICAN F-BOMBS

Yesterday Trump Arrived at Nato with American dispatch and plain speech and a with a very practiced five dimensional geopolitical strategy in play.

It is clear that although the ceremonial splendor of the designer clad Europeans offers a friendly welcome - there is also an undercurrent of sheer panic.

This morning I reacted to an X post which describes the situation at the current meeting of the NATO leaders - including a very ceremonial - almost baronial - setting at the Hague.

My understanding is that POTUS Trump intends to try to put a very large damper on the intention of globalists to shoehorn Zelensky and the Ukraine into NATO.

I include the link to this post here which offers readers the X version of holding a wider discussion on this breaking situation.

Here is the conversation so far on X:

https://x.com/kwnorton1/status/1937794934389797215

This whole chapter is a master class in geopolitical lion taming - so I will be watching closely to interpret this game of high stakes poker - or of five dimensional chess.

Are the good guys winning?

Only the hairdressers of the well coiffed glitterati at NATO - know for sure.

It is Not Often In Life - Or In Geopolitics - When the Good Guys Win.

After the amusing F-bombs of yesterday - we can expect even more geopolitical upheavals of POTUS Trump.

A Master class in Geopolitical five dimensional chess - or high stakes poker - is taking place.

Share

Leave a comment