OLD WORLD ORDER DIES & NEW WORLD ORDER NOT WHAT THEY IMAGINE





FORWARD:



This won’t make sense to everyone, and I urge caution before reading for those who may feel upset by reading it.



We each move at our own speed and must respect our own capacity to make sense of such times as this great chaos we experience.



At some point I will write more about my own painful experience and bring the high points of this transformative journey into the light of day.



Currently it is simply too painful and raw to put into words.



For today this is the best I am able to offer.



TRANSFORMATION, EVOLUTION, METAMORPHOSIS



We have to be ready, moving at our own chosen speed, to endure the chaos and suffering of transformation.



Be careful out there, take care of yourselves, and each other.



It is being made more than apparent that some Old Ancient World Order, governed by principalities, is dying.



It is also being made apparent to some that a Transformative New World Order is coming into being.



This Transformative New World Order is not the one the globalists imagine, not in the slightest.



This Transformative New World Order is one of sovereign nations and of fully independent and sovereign individuals.



No one will exist within the Transformative New World Order unless they have been independently capable of fully imagining such a civilization, and to do his they must be willing to undergo transformation.



The Transformative New World Order requires that those who both imagine and build it into being leave behind those things, and parts of themselves, which were part of the old dying order.



It is human imagination, real fundamental spirituality, and the real co-creation of raw materials into something beautiful, which is the price of admission.



Evolution requires that we sacrifice parts of ourselves which do not belong.



Evolution requires that we process chaos to create new order.



Evolution requires that we create a mental model of that we seek to build.



Evolution requires that we submit our parts of ourselves that are no longer needed to the fiery crucible of creation itself as transformative change.



MASS MEDIA IS PROPAGANDA WING OF TOTALITARIAN GLOBALISTS



The world is moving on, at warp speed, towards a Transformative New World Order, even as it seems to embrace an anti-globalist paradigm, while globalist propaganda still manages to capture public opinion.



We see, as never before, the truth of the saying, “that whom the gods would destroy they first drive insane”.



Perhaps it makes total sense that the principalities operate especially easily within the institutions of organized religion.

And it makes total sense that these principalities operate especially easily in the terribly wounded and weaponized realm of institutionalized education.



It makes total sense that these principalities have embedded themselves within all of our institutions, and within all of our corporate and governmental systems.



WHOM THE GODS WOULD DESTROY THEY FIRST DRIVE INSANE



That our institutions are self destructing is obvious, as the old ones must disintegrate before the new ones may exist.



It is inevitable that chaos and war would be part of this transformative time.

Also inevitable that the leaders who help bring the governmental and geopolitical transformation would be widely hated and widely misunderstood for their actions.



Transformation requires discarding the parts of ourselves, and of our public institutions, which no longer serve our evolutionary purposes.



It is somehow totally fitting that the world should be focused on Greenland - as it is a fitting distraction from what is actually going down - and predictably the MSM offers misinformation on the matter



The mass media, wrong on Covid, wrong on the globalists climate change ideology, wrong on Trump, just “plain vanilla” wrong?





Hardly plain vanilla wrong, but a deliberate Pravda-style totalitarian propaganda agency for the globalist’s dying ancient old world order.



Here NBC fulfills its role as a globalist propaganda agency by using ideological capture to fully mandate public opinion, something it is very practiced at.

Meanwhile the poor ideologically captured people of Greenland and Denmark seem unable to think for themselves sufficiently, or if they do, to be incapable of making their elite 1% behave.



Every thinking human being knows Trump has not decided to invade Greenland, but instead is using tariffs to generate the desired results for the national sovereignty of America and for the well being of Greenland as well.



Interestingly, however, Trump may find it necessary to invade Greenland if the ignorance of those involved reaches such critical mass it does indeed become a threat to US security.



Because we are speaking here not of sides of an issue any longer, but of the massive danger of human ignorance on such a large scale.

Observing as we do, masses of people so susceptible to being gaslighted by the 1% elite.



Currently Greenland is a colony of Denmark, therefore just a pawn in Denmark’s own geopolitical strategy.



In “why Trump will get Greenland”, the following video exposes even the military reasons why Greenland would be better off as an American partner over remaining a Danish colonial enterprise.

Currently Greenland has no rights as a colony to vote, or to legislate a political strategy to mandate their own actions as a sovereign nation.



They are colonists, 100% owned by their Danish friends, whose motives are far from friendly.



And the Ancient Old Globalist Order simply does not possess the individual or collective strength of character to oppose the Transformative New World Order.

The media seeks to provide good discussions but simply points up why the Greenlanders and even the Danes might benefit from becoming an American partner.



Unless the Greenlanders wish to become a Chinese or a Russian owned colony, it may well be that thru the Golden Dome being strategically planned by Trump 2.0 Greenlanders would benefit from an American defense strategy.



Trump 2.0 is making total sense but very few individuals have the background to really understand the concept.



The ice cold reality is that without partnering with the Americans, Greenland will remain a geopolitical pawn in someone else’s geopolitical game.



I am certain Greenland does not appreciate this role, however real politics is real politics, and none of us can intelligently operate outside that reality.



MANY INTERPRET THIS AS THE BIBLICAL PROPHECY OF REVELATIONS



Mythologically speaking, it is this biblical destruction, as the Ancient Old World Order must indeed self destruct, as the Transformative New World Order is being brought into the light.



We watch as the world plunges into that darkness which only sheer ignorance and loss of both reason and emotional health can cause.



These are the principalities we fight, ignorance, and spiritual dissolution, combined with failure to communicate or to engage in reciprocity.



The principalities we fight use gaslighting to manipulate the vulnerable, ignorance-plagued citizens into compliance, or into poor, dumb, animal-like, enslavement to the 1%.

TRANSFORMATION IS BOTH MYTHOLOGICAL AND PHYSICAL



My sincere congratulations to those of you who can still manage to see thru the illiberal BS to see any remaining truth - and to those of you who mange to continue to educate yourselves despite the gaslighting, my respect.



The transformation is beautiful, terrifying, and tragic and comedic.



Because the world is moving on now to something entirely new, something which has never before existed in this earth, something which surpasses all this illiberal nonsense.



Those of you who have passed this test are part of a new humanity, a new evolutionary human, one who seeks true knowledge, true reciprocity, and true educated and spiritually grounded citizenship.



This has been a test for all of us.

A test of inner spiritual strength, and a test of the ability to overcome ignorance with knowledge, and a test to see who can engage those most human qualities which are truly evolutionary.



A test where the ignorant weaponized all of the things which make us human, and weaponized these to work again us.



The ignorant weaponized government, religion, politics, medicine, science and philosophy.



Perhaps most of all they weaponized both education and communication.



But fundamentally, they came for the kids, the families, the communities.



They dared attack and weaponize our most beloved loved and vulnerable relationships.



In coming for the children they committed their greatest and most inhuman acts.



Those who choose to side with these principalities have proven something.



They have proved that to be human in an evolutionary sense we must seek out education and spiritual knowledge and geopolitical common sense, and the ability to communicate our most human sensibilities, even when they have been weaponized against us.



One fine day we will be looking back on these times, and laughing thru tears, about the way our fellow humans bent the knee, complied, went completely insane, and tried, in their extremity, to take the rest of us down with them.



The Ancient Old World Globalist Order is dying a very noisy and dangerous and violent and cruel death, on live television.



The Transformative New World Order is scarcely imagined yet, and the price we are paying for it, extremely high.



The Transformative New World Order has required that we sacrifice a part of ourselves and agree to be torn limb from limb, to learn to think upside down and inside out.



It has required that we learn what to tolerate and what not to tolerate.



It has required that we finally see that they came for the children, and that we would, quite simply, find the transformative strength not allow this.



Today, as even our sun, our star, flares and bathes us with protons and electrons, we must analyze what we have learned.





That creation is a crucible and a chaotic landscape, allowing for the fiery blue flame of innovation and for the process of evolution to unfold.



That creation is not painless, and requires us to sacrifice parts of ourselves which are no longer relevant.



That becoming a part of the quantum universe requires us to evolve into something we were not previously.



Transforming into the human beings we are meant to be is what this has been about.



We undergo a metamorphosis which requires us to break from our prior existence into an entirely new one.



We begin to comprehend the fact that we are an inextricable part of a vast intelligence, a vast system we do not yet understand, and may never entirely understand.



We move on into the transformation knowing that never again will anyone or anything ever dare to come for the kids again.



They came for the kids, it was their final, egregious error.

WE SHALL BECOME LIGHT BEARERS, HEALERS OF WORLDS

QUITE SIMPLY, EXPONENTIAL

