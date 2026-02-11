THE DEVIL WEARS A SUIT AND TIE

OLYMPIC GAMES THE FINAL DEGRADATION OF CORPORATE AMERICAN SPORTS COMPLEX



From the Olympics to the Super Bowl, the Globalist Corporate Advertising Complex known as previously as American Sports, has finally begun to destroy itself on live television.



We had no idea the dystopian way our nation has been targeted and destroyed by the globalist socialist totalitarian regime would be displayed on live television, but it is most certainly the prerogative of their games.



Klaus Schwab of the WEF, with their stakeholder capitalists of the weaponized Olympic Committee & of NFL sports, turned out to be your average everyday authoritarian idiots.



Whereas Schwab was totally correct they had “penetrated the cabinets”, but I wager he never contemplated how their diabolical schemes would blow up on live TV, beamed right into the living rooms of outraged Americans.

Giving all of us regular people an opportunity to see how desperately the WEF, and stakeholders such as the Olympics, and the NFL, and Corporate Mass Media itself, had taken on the role of destroyers of their own nation, or as Traitors.



Add, in the way, world leaders of a certain WEF persuasion have been caught up in the Jeffrey Epstein’s Pedophile CIA, MI6, MOSSAD, DARPA-style Predator Complex.



As we observe the 2026 Winter Olympic Games, as the final degradation of the Corporate American Sports Complex.

I take this quite personally, as I was once a seven year old tadpole, on the roster of a community swimming team, that sought to train us for the olympic games.

I was a hopeless Olympic candidate, and yet quite proud of my third place medals, and not one to accept the weaponizing of American sports.

HOW MANY MORE WEAPONIZED SHOES TO DROP?



The next shoe to drop in this televised drama will be the deep involvement of the Silicon Valley Technocrats in the murky depths of the WEF EPSTEIN Globalist Totalitarians Society.

And we begin to notice that the Hollywood elite, pals of Sean P. Diddy Combs have not even been linked with Epstein in this Fall of the House of Globalist Tyranny, as yet.

And we have seen the world’s major organized religions being taken down, as we see now how government power is cemented through the false witnessing of Church and State.



How much worse is this all going to become?

Considering how the Church-State manipulated a whole civilization into believing stories which dictated that whole generations would come to believe demonic tall tales passed off as the truth - it might become far worse than present.

Such tall tales as that women are derived from Adam’s rib, dumb enough to be tempted by a snake, and thus dumb enough to take responsibility, for the all ills of mankind.



For generations, we humans were content to condemn 50% of us to hellfire and damnation via a set of lies.

Women willing to give birth in pain, without questioning the scientific validity of this factoid.

Even men, willing to till the earth like slaves, because the combined pomp and ceremony of Church and State commanded them to do so.



Whole chapters had been removed from the sacred books, removed to abolish freedom of thought and personal agency so the 1% elite could take illegitimate power over the 99% majority.

THE CULT OF THE “EYES WIDE SHUT” MENTALITY

The money changers and authoritarian propagandists took over organized religion long ago.



These Christian Totalitarians eventually dropped the teachings of Christ entirely and decided in favor of Islam - as the most authoritarian leaning religion - one dedicated to maintaining totalitarian rule by the 1%.



Comedian George Carlin was correct, “It is a big club and we are not invited to be in it” .



Now we come to see that this club is an “Eyes Wide Shut” style conglomerate of Big Business , of Big Entertainment, of Big Media and of Big Sports and of Big Religion and of Big Government,



So if we haven’t been in this club, we might thank our most fortunate stars.



As an added note for those who haven’t seen the whole tapestry of the writing on the wall, even our children’s literature is contaminated with the poison offered by the WOKE mind virus.



As we move uncomfortably into the new Quantum Civilization, we are increasingly going to become aware that much of what we have been taught is wrong.



That is probably a good thing, given the circumstances, and I haven’t even mentioned the pandemic yet.

Sufficient unto the day, is the evil thereof.



AS THE SONGWRITERS SAY, “THE DEVIL WEARS A SUIT AND TIE”.



But to propose a Totalitarian Globalist World Order to rule the world?



That would be Conspiracy Theorist.



BlackRock tied to an Assassination attempt on USA president?



Total conspiracy theory.

All this, and the biggest stories of this day, are not even mentioned in this essay.



But once again we are being frightened into compliance.

In this particular version of spiritual warfare it is our own personal fear and doubt and feelings of hopelessness we must fight against.

No matter how bad things get, we must wage optimism, faith, and thankfulness over fear, doubt and anger.



Remember the totalitarian regime wants us in state of total panic.

STAY FROSTY EVERYONE- NOT OVER - UNTIL IT IS OVER

IF I HAD THE WORLD TO GIVE



In the darkest depths of this spiritual warfare, a war which by its very nature must be played out to the most bitter or most rewarding ends, make special efforts to speak with the kids, to speak clearly to one another and to do battle in oneself to find one’s own darkest shadows.



Only by shining the most compassionate, most beautiful and powerful light and insight, onto those dark shadows, may we ever hope to successfully overcome such diabolical, civilizational, demonic forces, and thus render them null and void.



We have begun our spiritual transformation into becoming the evolutionary human beings we are meant to become.



To Christ Consciousness- to the fullest compassionate awareness of our fully recognized, Christ-strengthened quantum awareness.



The old scientific paradigm, that “Trust the Science”, used to control us, transforms into the liberating scientific paradigm of quantum awareness and of human flourishing.

