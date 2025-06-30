CRAZY DEEP STATE DISTRACTS WITH UFO’s, IDAHO SHOOTINGS, INSANE WOMEN - AND LIES ON IRAN AND ISRAEL



Summer Of 2025 - Final Battles Of This Ongoing Spiritual War For Humanity



FORWARD:



I have a curious habit - when the world freaks out and the media goes AWOL - off the reservation - I double down on paying extra attention to connect with the real - the things which have always worked for human beings when things get crazy - which they always do.



Alex Jones hit the proverbial nails on the head when he went off - as Alex always does - on the exceptionally insane and crazy idiocy going on.



The truth is, the proverbial deep state is real - we have political leaders who are successfully fighting this - and the deep state is going out of their way to drive us all the way off into the deep end.









I don’t agree with Jones’ assessment on women - at all - as I observe just as many men being susceptible to deep state manipulation and Stockholm syndrome as women.



But - for the record - it is certainly destabilizing to see so many women act out in the foolish ways we normally associate with men - kind of like watching our mothers go stark raving mad.



Everybody gets extra upset when the normally reliable, trustworthy women go off that deep end.



But, this being the crazy-town deep-state bonanza we live in - pay these crazy folks no mind - as they simply don’t have two brain cells to use to be telling us what to think.



So I am going to pay attention to the adults in the room - and let the crazy-town folks slip away into their never-never land - where we can forget they even exist.

From the surfeit of men telling us these UFO and drone stories - and lighting up the Idaho woods by shooting firemen - and attacking ICE agents and chipping up sidewalks in our cities and - well, you all get the picture by now.



The deep state wants us well and truly dead - and - if not dead - so off the deep end - we will go along with the deep state’s - off the deep end - End of The World insanity.



Time to stay away from the crowds - go home and hang out with the family and get real.



Chop wood, carry water - cook dinner - wash the dishes - listen to music and enjoy nature.



And build the new civilization we must build if we are going to stay alive.



This hysteria has covered up many really important things which happened this week.

Alex is one pole of the harmonics which make up this America - and a good thing - as we need all the Americans we can get - shaking it all up in such fine style.



POTUS Trump has been on a roll - scoring massive wins, one after another - his cabinet going great guns as well - clearing up the deep state and bringing deep state leaders to the table.



But the deep state does not want us to pay attention to this - and certainly does not want us listening to the wisdom of Eric Trump - which is a very important thing to be doing right now.

Eric Trump is the polar opposite of Alex Jones - but we need them both - to balance out this equation of America 2.0

“To argue with a man who has renounced the use and authority of reason, and whose philosophy consists in holding humanity in contempt, is like administering medicine to the dead, or endeavoring to convert an atheist by scripture.”



― Thomas Paine, The American Crisis





HALLMARK OF A GREAT CIVILIZATION IS BEAUTIFUL TOOLS

Whether it is everyday tools - or the tools we use to create great art - or to better perceive our own place in the universe - or to practice real authentic science - these tools need to be beautiful.



As I listened to Eric Trump give the following interview I saw the future of how our civilization is changing - and will continue to change - to become the great civilization we as Americans are totally capable of achieving.

“THESE are the times that try men's souls. The summer soldier and the sunshine patriot will, in this crisis, shrink from the service of their country; but he that stands by it now, deserves the love and thanks of man and woman. Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered; yet we have this consolation with us, that the harder the conflict, the more glorious the triumph. What we obtain too cheap, we esteem too lightly: it is dearness only that gives every thing its value. Heaven knows how to put a proper price upon its goods; and it would be strange indeed if so celestial an article as FREEDOM should not be highly rated”



― Thomas Paine, The Crisis





More difficult to see maybe in the midst of these noisy battles for our hearts and minds - but all the more critical to see and to bring to light as we listen to Eric Trump.



My husband and I both grew up in blue collar families - I in California - and my husband in Ohio.



Our story is as amazing as the families and nation we grew up in - and if my purpose was to tell that story I would be writing my autobiography - which I am most certainly not doing.



My purpose for writing is to attempt to see that this America - this America which our ancestors worked difficult lifetimes to see rise into being - that this America - is what we build.



I am simply a product of the practical application of knowledge which my ancestors personified.



It is not that I cannot engage in more weighty subjects - such as advanced mathematics and such as the unveiling of quantum consciousness - but my life has been spent mastering practical skills and achieving a practical living for our family.



My heart is in the achievement - just out of reach - of seeing, in my lifetime - that we as Americans build the truly great civilization of which we are fully capable.



We have now emerged alive - but certainly not unscathed - from a full on totalitarian regime - complete with ongoing genocide.



The deep state remains very much alive - and hiding out under cover of their propaganda agencies - legacy media.



As you hear Eric Trump describe his dream of this new America we are building - we should pay attention to what these words mean to us - imagine how our own talents and abilities fit in to the building of this America.



THIS AMERICA RISES FROM THE ASHES OF THE DEEP STATE



These ashes include the wealth, lives and freedom of many of us - those who have been deprived of much - by the evil of the globalist deep state.

It is time we begin to see how these losses can be repaired - and to some degree repaid - by building the future.



We owe it to everyone - all of us who have been deplatformed - and whose health and wealth and very lives have been destroyed during this period - the honor - the human decency - of building this civilization from the ashes of the old one.



This is not abstract in the slightest - both my blue collar ancestors - and my big name political hotshot ancestors - would agree on the practicality of this approach.



We now have insight into a synthesis - the grand synthesis - of the forces which built this America.



A synthesis which aligns the idealism of the founding fathers - and the genius of my blue collar craftsperson uncles who repaired jet engines - and flew bombing runs - and who endured Nazi POW caps with their American sense of humor intact in WW II.



It applies to my husband and I - who emerged from broken down blue collar families to build - step by step - and brick by brick - a new sort of family - prepared for a new sort of America.



A family which epitomizes both the founding father intelligence merged with the blue collar practicality - and which stands fully prepared and accountable and qualified to build this new America.



The America which rises above the deep state corporate bureaucracy and dispenses with the need for the government to play lord and master and sugar daddy.



The America which respects craftsperson’s and writers and architects as much as it respects financial and political genius - electricians and plumbers and carpenters - as much as it respects military and political prowess.



The America which sees men and women and children as equally important - where there is no need for the killing of our babies through abortion - except in dire medical circumstances.



The America where what we believe spiritually is our personal business - but where organized religion is not supported and underwritten with taxpayer funding.



The America where science is the real kind we can trust - not bowed down to as if it were gospel truth - but the evolving art of understanding ourselves and our world.



The America where health care transforms into the compassionate art and science of wellness - and of truly respecting that oath to first do no harm.



The America where that oath of office - that solemn vow to protect and defend the constitution - and to protect and defend the people of these United States and the homeland - is taken totally seriously.



The America where we know full well that we are human and fallible - but where failure is not feared but is viewed as an opportunity to learn and to grow - and used to seek to become that elusive but beautiful thing - reaching the most meritorious human achievement we can achieve.



The American dream may have been tarnished - but it has never been truly defeated.



It is a spiritually uplifting dream - a unifying dream - which has been carried in every human heart across time and space beyond imagining.



This America is that shining city upon the hill - that great idea which Thomas Paine explained is not exclusively American.



That great idea whose time has come which reflects the dream held in every human heart across time and space - the dream of a human civilization of meritorious achievement.



Born in the crucible of fire - forged in the blacksmith’s fire - into this America - this meritocracy which human beings have worked toward for millennia.



That great idea - the great principles - which British immigrant Thomas Paine described - a powerful idea - capable of penetrating where no World Economic Forum - or other tyranny will prevail .

“An army of principles will penetrate where an army of soldiers cannot. Neither the Channel nor the Rhine will arrest its progress. It will march on the horizon of the world and it will conquer.”

―Thomas Paine



The idea which was read aloud by George Washington on the battlefield to his exhausted men.

"The cause of America is in a great measure the cause of all mankind. Many circumstances hath, and will arise, which are not local, but universal, and through which the principles of all Lovers of Mankind are affected, and in the Event of which, their Affections are interested."



The dream which inspired exhausted young mothers - wounded soldiers - powerful generals and poets and philosophers and politicians and architects - and engineers of the human vision - to aspire to.



Nothing less than this great idea - this bastion of principled America - whose time has now arrived.

Tomorrow we discuss the lack of trust in what is taking place by those who doubt and fear the direction we are taking as Americans.

