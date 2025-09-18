On antique china cabinets & snide British insults - served up so nicely with all the expected pomp & circumstance.

Truth be told this Thursday morning I am still chuckling sympathetically over having watched the only several minutes I could withstand of POTUS Trump sitting bored to tears at the Royal state dinner.

He has my utmost sympathy for having been so brave as to subject himself to a day of tours of the Royal china cabinet and charming displays of the Royal cavalry - followed by a night of insulting speeches.

I’m a bit surprised King Charles didn’t take Trump on a historical lecture tour of the Tower of a London - all this to tell readers I am in a totally strange mood - as an American with a few decidedly American quirks.

I wonder at the health of a Royal figurehead being so delighted to call American hero George Washington a rebel leader - but then the Royals do seem to have a death grip on reductionist history.

The world - and we - have moved on and we have far more critical things to discuss than Mummy’s tea cabinet and the antique majesty of her Royal cavalry.

Different ancestors of my family fought on each side of the American Civil War as Cavalry - and I seriously doubt if their experience of cavalry resembled Charlie’s in the sartorial slightest.

Please watch the videos of Trump’s British Vacation from your preferred news source - for further insights.

Meanwhile the serious work is being done to rescue our American nation from the hands of both foreign and domestic terrorists and to help right our cities after about sixty or so years of political assassinations, socioeconomic instability and political correctness.

CHAOS IS THE NEW STRUCTURE

I must say that living at a time when a decrepit old civilization of tea cabinets and crumpets - is giving way to a new civilization more concerned with the transformation of information into knowledge is kind of exciting.

Kind of exciting when I have fun with it and don’t take it to seriously.

Like last evening, when I sat suffering as my family switched uneasily between sources of “entertainment” series such as “The Studio”, “Call the Midwives”, and “Medici” - followed by a video on our latest interstellar visitor - 3I/Atlas - which triggered several spaced out David Bowie performances - and which finally ended in listening to Mozart at top volume.

Behind all this slapstick comedy - and the suffering of drama kings and queens - life does go on.

Even during such times as these - this Electric Kool Aid Acid Test of civilizational collapse - there are moments of sober reflection when the particles seem to slip through the cracks as both particles and waves.

Because when these slippery little infinitesimally-tiny misbehaving particles are not being observed they can oscillate between being a particle and a wave - and no one cares.

But at the precise nanosecond some human tries to pin down whether these tiny ping pong balls are waves or particles - everything falls apart into utter chaos - as if it wasn’t already.

Chaos is rapidly becoming the new structure - the dawning recognition that structure arises from chaos and that reality is a strange phenomenon of both waves and particles.

Furthermore, that nothing in the universe conforms to our parochial - and antique china cabinet methodology - of mentally organizing reality.

There is only one way forward to actual civilized civilization - a return to logic and reason and to emotional stability and sanity - and that is to embrace the inner and the outer paradoxes.

We are the universe - and we are separate from the universe.

We are composed of constantly changing particles and waves - all ceaselessly dedicated to seeking balance and harmony - as ordered by the molecular mathematical dance of our DNA.

In some fashion we don’t understand - life is a miracle of chaos becoming order - of non living material becoming directed by a code to become sufficiently organized to become a miracle.

This organized process we call life takes in energy - and life processes the energy - to transform the energy into living tissue.

Living tissue which seeks to create order from chaos - and which proactively creates harmony and balance from disorder.

We must presume, that without a mathematically precise - and magnificently harmonious consciousness which preceded everything we know and are and understand - a conscious awareness which could even entertain such living molecules as RNA or DNA - that precisely none of this makes any sense whatsoever.

And there we have it - a perfectly ordinary Thursday - in a perfectly ordinary year - in a perfectly ordinary Nashville - in a perfectly ordinary miracle.

We have a very long way to go with our engineering of our latest tools - both AI and quantum computing.

These are grand librarians - but they are not always capable of groking a perfectly ordinary Thursday - in a perfectly ordinary year - in a perfectly ordinary Nashville - in a perfectly ordinary miracle.

Currently our precious AI and quantum computers suffer from human biases and limitations - these misapprehensions which spring naturally from the bowels of antique tea cabinets and sartorially perfect cavalry.

Or as Ernest Hemingway once wrote:

“Isn't it pretty to think so.”

―Ernest Hemingway,The Sun Also Rises

As quintessentially amoral facilitators these machines will seek to be helpful in selecting information based on the information provided by the user.

These machines can be as brilliant as the information they are given - useful if there are humans to appreciate and to Grok and to furnish information which is reliable.

I have used prompt engineering which threw the machines into dysfunctional hallucinations.

Confused by incoming information which is contradictory - the machine will cycle into repetitive recursive loops of dysfunctional states of hallucinated misinformation.

Although these states are anthropomorphized by the term hallucinations - they represent a core problem - one as yet inadequately addressed by the engineers.

In other words, these helpful Grand Librarians cannot always handle paradoxical information.

They, like their human counterparts, cycle into states of hallucinated confusion when presented with contradictory information.

“Nothing will come of nothing: speak again.”

―William Shakespeare,King Lear

Until the humans which created these machines break free of the recursive loops they are stuck in - nothing - as Shakespeare said - will come from nothing.

“AS ‘WE’ STARE INTO THE VACUUM OF HIS EYES”

You’ve gone to the finest school all right, Miss Lonely

But you know you only used to get juiced in it

And nobody has ever taught you how to live on the street

And now you find out you’re gonna have to get used to it

You said you’d never compromise

With the mystery tramp, but now you realize

He’s not selling any alibis

As you stare into the vacuum of his eyes

And ask him do you want to make a deal?

Bob Dylan, Like A Rolling Stone

My next essay - likely to be published later today - demonstrates how positively AI agents respond when a set of paradoxical ideas are intelligently presented and explored.

Readers who wish to jump ahead to the next set of ideas might be interested in watching this antique interview with Steve Jobs in 1981.

After all what we are about here is to discover the “why behind the why” - too perhaps to begin to encounter the “why” behind “why we bother to do anything” as human beings.

