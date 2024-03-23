ON DECLARING A NEW DAY DEDICATED TO OUR INDEPENDENCE
THE MOMENTS IN TIME WHEN A DIFFERENCE CAN BE MADE
It is not beyond the scope of time and circumstance that we declare a new day - or at least an additional day of dedication to the declaring of our independence.
This time not our declaration of independence as a bunch of colonies from the colonizer - the British Empire - but our independence from the tyranny which now grips our lives, minds and hearts…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.