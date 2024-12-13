Forward:

This is perhaps the most difficult post I have had to write.

This America for which we stand is far more worth it than just about any other thing we could stand for.

It hurts deeply to see how very susceptible such a nation state can become as it falls to tyranny.

I find solace in the words of our founding fathers that they tried so hard to fight this thing called tyranny - this dark shadowed world of the human soul which plagues us now today.

But it is the words of British immigrant Thomas Paine which keep me pointed in one direction - that “tyranny, like Hell, is not easily conquered”.

No indeed it is not easily conquered but the victory in rallying against it is worth all of the pain and sacrifice to do so.

This is that moment that never seemed to arrive - which seemed like a mirage on some distant horizon.

But for all Americans - and all the people around the world - yearning to be free - it cannot have arrived fast enough.

We as human beings must never forget these terrible years when tyranny once again gained such a foothold in our lives.

But, Paine was correct, the more fiercely we fight - the sweeter the victory

HOMELAND INSECURITY ABSURDITY

“The drones are not ours and they are not from a foreign government”

“We have no definitive information which proves these drones exist”

Well - at least we got this settled.

What the American people see and hear is not real - and nothing to be concerned about.

Finally a government we all can be so proud of - one which cannot even ensure our safety from unidentified air craft - or even identify and clarify the identity of said aircraft.

In a stunning set of developments - “Homeland Security” - an oxymoron if there ever was one - denied the existence of reality.

Appearing like a weak and pathetic and corrupt bureaucrat - and no longer in touch with reality - this man embarrassed himself - and all of America in front of the entire world.

As drone aircraft of unknown type or origin filled the skies over parts of the nation - Homeland Security finally proves the reason it should not - should never have - existed.

It turns out that freedom requires an attitude - an attitude where totalitarian masters of control and efficiency are ignored - pushed aside - and life goes on.

Taking a knee is finally becoming absurd and dangerous to the average person - as humanity begins to grow up politically and spiritually.

As a writer I have expected these sorts of reactions since the planned epidemic began and the world seemed to take a knee to the most despicable forms of totalitarian humans.

In my way of thinking the founding fathers of these United States could not have hoped for a batter series of events to advertise and drive home the sort of attitude a free people must have towards any authority.

All over the world those who love freedom and demand their own personal agency have been under siege for at least 12,000 years as bureaucratic governments gained supremacy over our civilizations.

Imagine that - an American president defies isolationist policies and believes free speech - and free and open dialogues - can solve problems.

We have arrived at the Drone War Stage of Humanity - and a good thing too - as the true nature of the totalitarian Absurdistan - show its true colors to us all.

Going to be interesting as the real humans - the free humans - fight for their right to party as they see fit.

And the epic word salads as we undergo this change will be highly entertaining.

And as we do - the uselessness of the military industrial complex and their propaganda agencies - will become more and more apparent.

If ever there was a time to speak truth to power this is it.

Thanks to our erstwhile heroes in Silicon Valley we have SubStack as a forum for free speech.

And entirely fitting that the means of our liberation should be this internet - this internet which was developed to manipulate humanity into subservience.

We live on a planet positively brisling with military satellites and surveillance technology - to track us as humans - but sadly this technology is unable to detect and identity what could be a real threat in the form of unidentified aircraft?

Be careful what y’all think - thinking could be dangerous to y’all’s health.

I rest my case about data centers and the real threats to our real or existential security.

Remember y’all got this from an ordinary Tennessee grandmother - so take it all with the proverbial grain of Sea salt.

And here we are in this memetic warfare.

Once we come together to memorialize all of the death and sadness and anger and hostility which has marked these terrible years - we will owe ourselves - and the world - a celebration of our victory.

May our creator bless all of the peacemakers and hold them safe from harm.

WE HAVE WORLD TO SAVE.

