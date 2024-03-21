FOR
Fear is the Enemy – A Poem
When I write - I write as if my hair is on fire
This may seem strange to many
But only when I get myself out of the way
As if taking dictation
Does my writing achieve anything close
To my original intentions
Often I write to music as it looses
Some deeper connections
Some thoughts connected to
Some greater mind
But only when I overc…
