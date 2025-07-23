Forward:

As I set out to write about how we might best negotiate these times I am constantly faced with my own considerable doubt and pain as I work through each day from sunrise to sunset.

Learning to deal successfully with doubt and pain as we set out to live a life of meaning is the most difficult task I or anyone else encounters.

There is not a soul alive who does not regularly encounter these stumbling blocks on the spiritual path.

As we each wrestle with why we might be here in these times - which at least seem to be the most difficult times we could have chosen to be born - we must question and when we are finished asking questions - then ask more.

For me at least when I stop asking questions - answering those - and then moving on to the framing of even better questions - I get lost.

I get stuck on an endless loop of asking the same questions - and then writing entire posts to myself - which are unfortunately just stuck on the same tired old questions.

And as I might expect - asking the same tired old questions results in a great rant - some of which are warranted - but most of which are just tired old lists of complaints.

I often begin the day with a kind of “stuck on empty” post which I jettison to the scrap heap - before writing the post which I am capable of writing for that particular day.

This relates back to a post I wrote long ago which begins to ask what sort of educational framework we might design to put a stop to this constant recycling of intergenerational trauma we are all susceptible to.

It is not strange that we feel the need to heal intergenerational trauma - as in taking stock of history - it is difficult to see anything but the constant “stuck on empty” repeating of ingrained trauma - passed on from one generation to the next.

Some of us feel we might have been born to take on this task and to do whatever we must - no matter how difficult - to heal what we are able.

It seems to me - on a morning such as this - that if we take on a true hero’s or heroine’s journey - that at the root of such a quest is this desire to heal and to be healed of this terrible ingrained trauma.

And the most difficult thing about remaining in the role of a hero or heroine intent on healing ourselves and others from intergenerational trauma - is the constant task of believing in ourselves as we work.

If there is a reason we are born to be who we are - in the times we are chosen for - and in the perfection of our creator’s plans - and there seems no reason to be questioning this at least - then we may have a certain confidence about our journey.

We can be certain we are put here to be tested - and tested beyond our wildest imaginings - and if this is how we are to be tested - then we had best get on with it.

It is not a question whether we will become confused and disoriented - that is a given - and is a given for all of us - but it is in how we choose to deal with the confusion and disorientation as we get stuck on that infinite loop of no return - which makes the difference.

As we engage on this path of feeling and logic - which is what being born human is all about - we pay attention to the familiar guideposts which serve as landmarks - our compassion for ourselves and others.

As long as we tend to the signposts we allow to guide us we cannot really go wrong - as the signs will clue us in when we get stuck on these infinite loops to nowhere - or instead may serve paths past the chains which bind us.

Today I recommend the work of a fellow Substack writer -

who offers much to help guide us on the path of this all too human journey.

Know this - we are never ever alone and never ever truly lost.

As Always - May Our Creator Always Bless The Peacemakers.

Share

Leave a comment