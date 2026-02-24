Forward:

Thankfully, it is no news to anyone here that we have been in a long spiritual war for our own hearts and minds since at least 2019- with many of us believing it has been a life long, and even a many generational battle.

Those of us who see it as a many generational battle which we watched our parents and grandparents fight- are closer to the eternal truth.

Is there an eternal truth?

Of course there is an eternal truth, one we are slowly, painfully recognizing is an eternal quantum truth - difficult to see maybe, but nevertheless present.

Those confused, by whether or not there even is an eternal truth, find themselves on the losing side, in this perpetual, supra-generational battle to own our own hearts and minds, and to command our own personal agency as an individual with these unalienable rights.

TO GROK OR NOT TO GROK, THAT IS THE QUESTION.

Alas, Poor Hamlet, born too soon to GROK, too late to be a simple monk or a simple farmer - born to the curse of royalty - a curse of not being capable of GROKING, an issue which still haunts us today.

TRUMP PURPOSELY CRASHING DOLLAR, BUT EVEN EXPERTS DON’T GROK THE TRUTH



It is a huge problem that media mavens, paid apologists for their Globalist Takeover Totalitarians, spew out pure lies in a stream of clickbait for unsuspecting, vulnerable individuals to believe.

There is a note of hysteria in these two video presentations, hysteria which comes from the panic as the failed economic policies and banking strategies of the past several centuries come home to roost.



Anyone with a couple of still-functioning brain cells knows that the currency of the dollar has gone the way of tulip bulbs and wampum beads as a credit-worthy currency.

Going woke and going broke is an occupational hazard of the elite 1% of recent times.



Everyone knows that the banks and insurance companies have literally gambled with the wealth of the American people and have appropriated any profits to serve their own benefit.



Horrible economic and banking and insurance policies decimating the currency, already wreaked by the impotent economic losing games played by Trump’s predecessors and finished off by decades of globalization.



Widespread corruption at highest levels, and association with the cartels to carry out crimes including, but not limited to: drug trafficking, child trafficking and money laundering, served to accomplish this coup de grace.



So spare me the tears, when pathetic dinosaurs entice the mentally and politically vulnerable, with such blatant disregard for any veracity or integrity.



The Trump 2.0 administration has tried to get the EU nations to change their dangerous path toward obsolescence, but to no avail so far, as they remain in league with the policies laid out by their own failures and dictated to by their cronies at the World Economic Forum.



THE SYSTEM IS BROKEN BEYOND REPAIR AS TRUMP 2.0 PROTECTS AMERICANS



However, as the “young leaders”, so proudly installed by the WEF, as revealed by Klaus Schwab’s infamous brag about having “penetrated the cabinets” they are not so young any more, and they no longer look like anyone’s elite.



It is a shame that ideologically captured experts have to defend the elite 1% oligarchy, while a new breed of politicians defend the right of the 99% majority to equal protection under the constitution.



These unfortunate individuals, accustomed to the oligarchic status quo, simply cannot comprehend, or GROK, the manner in which the world, and the right of the people to government, to government which enthusiastically supports the unalienable rights as brilliantly conceived by the American founders.



So dangerous is our planet now, after while lifetimes, whole generations, having been living on a war torn planet, owned and operated by criminally negligent war mongers, that we have no choice but to prioritize both our defensive and offensive capabilities.



As I have written previously at length, this type of governance requires an educated, self regulated and accountable, and dedicated constituency, motivated by the drive toward meritorious conduct in all areas of enterprise.



This motivation is not like the blind patriotism of old - the old “My country, right or wrong “ kind of patriotism, that which rendered citizens dependent upon a 1% elite, as an enslaved 99% majority.



Gone is the world where citizens were only minimally educated in reading, writing, arithmetic - educated to be capable of being good obedient workers for the 1% oligarchs, but not educated sufficiently to ever understand their right to self governance or to fully accept full responsibility for their own actions.



Today that glass ceiling between the 99% majority and that 1% elite oligarch is gone, and there is simply no longer a structure in place to support the old mediocracy.



Each individual has the capacity to find opportunities to self educate, and to excel at whatever line of work, or line of inquiry, or scholarship, or creative wor, they set out to accomplish.



IN these United States at least, no citizen will encounter a glass ceiling unless they have created it themselves, by attending schools which teach the old mediocre ways, and by lack of personal agency in failing to take charge of their own personal achievement of meritorious excellence.



Trump 2.0 takes part in a delicate dance to prevent the cartel-owned and operated failed State of Mexico from doing further damage to the integrity of the USA

Mexico, backed impotently by the globalist-installed, WEF “young leader”, Claudia Sheinbaum and her gang of Federales, the international alliance of cartels which serves the Globalist Totalitarians.

When the Team America of Trump 2.0 ran on their America First platform they were not lying as most political operatives do, those who, like Machiavellian Rob Emanuel, crowed about never failing to take advantage of a good crisis to take unlimited and illegitimate power.

As parts of America have fallen toward failed state and failed city status, Trump 2.0 also faces the expensive and often thankless task of cleaning up the messes of these corrupt policies.



We came within a hair’s breadth of losing America to the totalitarian globalists and just missed the full collapse of the USA into a Democratic Socialist Gulag.



But still humans, suffering from little man’s disease, cannot handle the excitement and enthusiasm of the meritorious over the mediocre.

These commenters offer a limited hangout as they get part of the story right, while getting the trajectory of the current story wrong, catering to individuals so weakened by the totalitarian globalists that they actually pay to have these idiots scare the hell out of them.

So personally and professionally and spiritually bankrupt are these individuals, so desperately hanging onto whatever power and agency they have left, that they cannot even notice that they exist as a failed individual in what was once a failed state.



THE LIMITED HANGOUT OF ONE’S OWN “PRIVATE IDAHO”

They create their own Private Idaho, no longer capable of either logical or emotional intelligence, having become an alarmist, so terrified, they cannot manage to do anything other than terrify everyone else.



It is a financial earthquake alright, as finally the Trump 2.0 team has drawn the lines, traitors not invited.



American people are now the designated beneficiaries.



As in any war, the losers are those who cannot manage to play The Art of the Deal as The Art of War, whose ability to strategize is so limited they cannot even accurately decipher the writing on the proverbial cave wall.



TO THE VICTORS GO THE SPOILS, AMERICA WINS, TRAITORS LOSE



The losers wage a desperate campaign to lead us to believe that we are the victims, but all they accomplish is making themselves look like the fools they indeed are.



This is the same old war for our hearts and minds, which has been waged against us for our whole existence and for previous generations, the only difference, is now we have a reason to tell the ranks of the enemy proselytizing forces, to take a long walk off a short pier.



The losers just don’t get it, and in this game of geopolitical five dimensional chess, where The Art of War meets The Art of the Deal, let’s keep it that way,



TO THE VICTORS GO THE SPOILS



THE WOKE LOSERS GO BROKE



Those paying attention will notice how the seeds for the present victories were carefully planted by Trump’s speech delivered remotely to the WEF within days of his reelection in 2025:



TRUMP’S 2025 ADDRESS TO THE WEF



A victorious 2025 address which laid the groundwork for the establishment of the ground rules in the complex strategic initiatives made clear at the 2026 presentation by Trump and Team America.



As we have known here from late 2019, we are engaged in a spiritual war for the integrity of both ourselves and of our nations.



The COVID pandemic marked a line - line where the globalist 1% engaged in both taking enormous power and money from the 99% - in the greatest wealth transfer in history - and in designing the vaccines to both deliver a slow, painful death to recipients, but also to permanently alter the human genome.



Along with this, went the meteoritic rise to power of one infamous pedophile and “deep state” operative, and the fellow dummies he caught in his diabolical spiders web - Jeffrey Epstein.



At this point we might offer a degree of gratitude, that we have survived this spiritual war, as some sort of maximum test of our humanity.





There are clear winners here and clear losers:



The war is not over, and most of us recognize it is never really over, and mandates a lifelong commitment to the detection and defeat of tyranny by following the principles laid down by our American founders.



Freedom is not free, but requires eternal vigilance.

Share

Leave a comment