When circumstances warrant this I spend time on X learning what many others from around the world think regarding current challenges and events.

Often I will run certain concepts through GROK 3 to gather up even the opinions and facts gathered by GROK - an artificial intelligence entity which self identifies as GROK.

I don’t agree with all of what GROK claims - and GROK readily disagrees with me - when the facts at hand warrant it

I find these exchanges interesting and I believe you may as well.

As many of you know I am a Steve Bannon conservative - via generations of a liberal California family.

Once I learned that liberalism came to mean communism - I was out of there like a flash.

Once I learned that conservatism had come to mean a constitutional republic - the switch was confirmed.

On foreign wars, Steve Bannon and American founding fathers:

https://x.com/i/grok/share/RYLzssNzkLSZKPI35SrjJkvE9

On the breakdown of society in the Narco-state of Mexico - and dangers of similar if Trump does not win this war.

https://x.com/i/grok/share/aiRFG83a1YITpqNmCGJDrcsQs

On the horror show of the COVID vaccines - and demanding Nuremberg 2.0

https://x.com/i/grok/share/fHG88tJxRegAm32vCuTnLk3oj

Employment statistics for American workers are looking better

https://x.com/kwnorton1/status/1942610852915601480

On a statement by Stephen Miller of Trump’s administration regarding immigration policy

https://x.com/i/grok/share/01m4FS3fZzwNwRcs1y8iKGFoY

And finally for today the change in tax status for churches

https://x.com/kwnorton1/status/1942594694338187430

If you find this interesting please let me know in the comments - and if you hate it, let me know this as well.

