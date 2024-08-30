"Once more unto the breach, dear friends, once more"
America Is Now No Longer Alone In Her Pursuit Of Divine Justice
The world now stands as one - facing a common enemy which we find everywhere.
As Thomas Paine once reminded us - "Tyranny, like hell, is not easily conquered."
And that “the American cause is in reality the cause of all mankind”.
LOOSING THE PLOT
The one thing we could not afford in America or across the world is to take leave of the human spiritual plot.
…
