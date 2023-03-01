For those few of us, relatively speaking, who survive this deliberate population reduction strategy there will be very few remaining who can successfully reproduce. The number of stillbirths and miscarried babies among the vaccinated continue to rise. This has been warned about since the very early stages of mass vaccination and has been largely ignored…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.