For those few of us, relatively speaking, who survive this deliberate population reduction strategy there will be very few remaining who can successfully reproduce. The number of stillbirths and miscarried babies among the vaccinated continue to rise. This has been warned about since the very early stages of mass vaccination and has been largely ignored. Several recent posts have illustrated these points. For purposes of this essay I will use the following post just published. It must be realized that this phenomenon is being observed across the world among the vaccinated.

As a mother and grandmother this truly sickens me to recognize. As a former childbirth educator and a health care writer it horrifies me. Will our grand daughters and grand sons who were vaccinated be able to successfully have children? Will the human species be capable of springing back from such an event? From the very outset of the Covid pandemic I expressed concern about this disaster.

To help answer this question I will consult what we know of genetic bottlenecks now and in the past among humans and other animals.

Can we survive a genetic bottleneck? Yes, we have before and is not that uncommon in our history.

Other species have survived and even perhaps profited in evolutionary terms from these bottlenecks.

But it is appearing more as if those who have not been vaccinated will be the ones to carry the human species forward. Are there sufficient numbers to make this likely? I don’t know and hope others will help answer this question. I am not a scientist or a statistician. We will need lots of help from those who are to ask better questions and find better answers.

But one thing is for certain that the force of culture in evolution will become even more important. In human evolution cultures capable of supporting evolution tend to be more diverse and more tolerant of individual freedom. These features help promote real creativity and innovation which in turn support the diversity and power of evolutionary diversity.

In a highly complex inquiry into these connections between biological evolution and culture the authors bring up many variables in this ongoing process.

My paramount concern is that we begin our own inquiry into these matters as human beings and as parents. So much will depend on the questions we ask and on the answers we come up with.

But it is for certain that an active peer-to-peer campaign to do just this will be required. I propose we do this together on SubStack as the logical next step in our own evolution. Education will come to be regarded as a far more important factor in our evolution than previously appreciated.

But fundamentally the importance of each individual will be need to recognized. Giving those who are capable of reproducing the optimal conditions will be imperative. Giving importance to those who can support these optimal conditions going forward will be yet another layer of necessary optimization

Accomplishing this will necessitate that we understand and carry out biological and cultural interdependence. We will have to select for the right human animals in every sense.

