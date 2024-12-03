One Nation - Under Blackmail - One Criminal Enterprise For All
Kash Patel - And the New Trump Sheriffs In Town
CARTELS ACT LIKE CARTELS - DRUGS, TRAFFICKING, MURDER FOR HIRE - AND MONEY LAUNDERING
Although this post was inspired by the attached post - and written on Monday, December 3, 2024 - it gained a boost from the receipt - this morning, Tues. Dec 3, 2024 - of the following speech by Kash Patel.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.