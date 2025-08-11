ONE NATION UNDER GOD - WITH EDUCATION AND COMMUNICATION FOR ALL

REAL POLITICS - MEANS THE ART OF THE POSSIBLE

Over and above laws and government structure - what holds a nation together - and makes it strong beyond all others - are the human bonds shared by the citizens.

Two major instruments either make - or break - and foster these bonds - education and communication.

Right now our education system does not exist.

Rather we have a poorly executed system of indoctrination - a leftover from the old outmoded ways of governing.

This system was used to create citizens to become dependent upon the nanny state - and good little workers to pay taxes.

The current apprenticeship training program of the Trump 2.0 administration APPRENTICESHIP USA is a great concept - and might be more successfully implemented at the grass roots level.

For citizens to wish to take on the tasks and responsibilities America needs - to build this meritocracy Trump 2.0 speaks of - both education and communication must change.

Education and communication are every bit as critical as these ICE raids and Anti-Woke campaigns - campaigns to root out DEI and Transgender and Toxic Immigration programs and such.

But, as we might expect, there is a problem to be solved first.

We need all the American people on our side - and need active outreach in place to make such a dream - reality.

We simply cannot expect that a population so broken that they accepted the hoaxes of the Democrats - so broken by what I demonstrated in the following post - are going to just magically get over it.

I have termed the old nanny state - the Biden Harris State - a Dark Triad State - so demented and traumatizing is such an entity.

THE DARK TRIAD STATE CREATED WEAPONS GRADE TRAUMA

As Americans, we are brothers and sisters in arms - facing the same enemies and challenges.

We are talking about weapons grade trauma here - with a constituency completely demoralized by the same weaponized system Trump 2.0 faces.

It is critical to see that many American people - are totally without the advantages & resources others who are successful in governments, business - and the creative arts - enjoy.

A GREAT GOVERNMENT PROGRAM BRINGS RECIPROCITY AND JOY

Give Americans a fair chance and they will be your biggest supporters - fail to give them a chance and they will fail to give the Trump 2.0 administration a chance.

IT IS ALL ABOUT RECIPROCITY

For most of the constituents have not been given the same opportunities and incentives enjoyed by those in government.

In order to get something in return from the American people - something must be given - above and beyond a decrease in taxes and the establishment of peace - as commendable as those are.

Right now most Americans - and people across the world - are locked in the prison which the world has become - so much so that they don’t even hear or care about what Trump 2.0 accomplishes.

And furthermore this learned helplessness - and dependency on a nanny state - is reinforced by dismal education and communication systems.

People learn what they learn, live and do - and only education and communication will change this.

If your apprentice system is that good - make it real - take it to the streets.

TAKING IT TO THE STREETS

Engage the people in hands on sessions based on reciprocal interaction - interactions which change lives.

Make these apprenticeships worth their while - by demonstrating it well enough to overcome their resistance.

Apprenticeships are only the first step.

Only a can-do spirit - fueled by optimism - can become the launch pad for the meritocracy which is planned.

Direct interactions which change attitudes - will overcome the learned helplessness and frustration - resulting from the political trauma they have endured.

Give the American people a fair chance and they will repay the efforts in far greater value than what was initially offered.

Any real hands on efforts will be rewarded with exponential results - just look at the math involved.

EXPONENTIAL- FROM ONE TO A QUADRILLION - IN SIX TURNS

My previous essay which explains the math - and the interdependent imagineering required.

https://kwnorton.substack.com/publish/post/170671101?r=boqs0&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web&showWelcomeOnShare=false

Teach one person - who teaches two more - who teach four more - and so on.

By the sixth exchange - we arrive at quadrillions.

It is not magic - it is math.

But we must begin - and beginning means offering something so demonstrably real - there is no reason to resist being involved.

We must overcome the resistance of the American people to become involved in their own destiny and in what amounts to a revolutionary opportunity.

A revolutionary opportunity to overcome a weaponized trauma-induced hostility to governments and politicians.

As an example, many corporations have turned their business around by resurrecting themselves from “DEI hell”.

PRIDE IN WORK WELL DONE

Corporate America is experiencing these strategies at work and can become faithful supporters and participants going forward.

Even my local Tractor Supply is an excellent example - as they have shredded DEI - have hired enthusiastic employees - eager to engage in meaningful communication with customers.

They have rearranged their stores - and have established outreach to bring their customers into the arrangement - enabling mutual success.

Corporations who have overcome these issues may be our biggest allies - and could form the front line of the massive education campaigns needed to accomplish the goals of which I speak.

Imagine teach-ins in the streets and parks and parking lots across America.

Think big - think positively and optimistically - think like a real human being.

Imagine the Tractor Supplies - and the Home Depots and Lowe’s - as your most ardent supporters - and most eager teachers and educators.

Think how successful your political aims have become - bring this success home - literally - to the American people.

Think teach ins - music - food - interactive experiences - by participating in hands on technical activities.

Make it fun - make it memorable and interesting - make it unforgettable.

THINK BIG - GIVE A HUMAN THE TOOLS - TEACH THEM SUCCESS

PUT THE WHOLE WORLD IN THIER HANDS

Share

Leave a comment