ONE YEAR REWRITE - IS THE UNIVERSE HOSTILE TO COMPUTERS OR DNA OR BOTH?
A Discussion About Computer Code and Biological Creator Conferred Code
Forward: Thus text will tax the reader’s brain as it taxed mine to write it. Wish I could change that part but I didn’t make it all up - I just write about it. But when tyranny becomes so full of hubris that it begins messing with our creator driven genetic codes then suddenly we have a problem .
It means the system itself has become so dangerous and ou…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.