One Year Rewrite - The Beauty Of Real World Wisdom
Our Individualism And Unalienable Rights Are Beautiful
Forward:
This post was written in July of 2023 - about a year ago - and how everything has changed in the intervening year.
My writing has changed - I have changed - we are all immersed in change all the time.
The number of readers of my stack have increased astronomically in the past year - and KW Norton Borders is read across 48 US states and 77 countri…
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to KW Norton Borders to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.