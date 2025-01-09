POWER CORRUPTS - ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY

This language is not click bait and it is not an exaggeration at this point.

Experience tells us that the elite are closing in - taking it all - and trying desperately to burn, starve, freeze, poison - or otherwise - take all of the absolute power over us they wish to command.

The 1% of humans who live as parasites off of the remainder of us - as the also ran 99% - sit gloating over their kingdoms - at the top of the hierarchy - fattened at our expense.

It is a classic primate dominance hierarchy - where 99% of an entire species gives up power and agency to the small fraction at the very top.

It is also true that those we elect - or appoint - or believe are appointed by God to rule over us - tend to suffer from what is illustrated above by this Dark Triad.

Suddenly becoming aware of such a truth - can be quite shocking for those who have not imagined this truth previously.

This is how an expert in human social engineering or in political theory might see the model:



So not only do 99% agree to comply by the rules but we are ruled over by a very mentally unstable 1%.

Crazy situation - right?

And although in our idealistic view we might actually make the mistake of taking our ruling 1% as kind - and benevolent - and wise leaders:

In actuality - they are far more closely akin to the following image:

Right now we are being deliberately killed off by the 1% - who truly believe they are destined to take the whole planet for themselves.

The elites don’t really even try to hide this any longer - and feel so smug and so victorious that they gloat - and feel free to use the media to let us know we are trash - and not worth saving.

The 1% uses staged epidemics - political manipulation - and even dire weather events as an excuse to reduce the population.

If they become weary of using politics, finance, war and law - to kill and maim us - they resort to fire to burn us out.

But the real truth they must hide - as they fear it so much - is the truth that if we 99% decided the 1% could no longer rule - they would topple from their high perches - into the Hell they deserve.

The human dominance hierarchy exists because we agree to allow it to exist.

Maybe high time we made a different decision.

Maybe it is time to let these parasites understand that the agreement no longer exists.

Without our agreement to be ruled over they would tumble from their cozy perches like so many falling, tumbling, flaming Lucifers.

As per usual - may our creator bless - and hold safe from harm - each and every peacemaker.

Share

Leave a comment