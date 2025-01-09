Operation Extinction - The Ultimate Coup D'Etat
The 1% Overlords - Are Going Full Bore Extinction Event
POWER CORRUPTS - ABSOLUTE POWER CORRUPTS ABSOLUTELY
This language is not click bait and it is not an exaggeration at this point.
Experience tells us that the elite are closing in - taking it all - and trying desperately to burn, starve, freeze, poison - or otherwise - take all of the absolute power over us they wish to command.
The 1% of humans who live as parasites off of the remainder of us - as the also ran 99% - sit gloating over their kingdoms - at the top of the hierarchy - fattened at our expense.
It is a classic primate dominance hierarchy - where 99% of an entire species gives up power and agency to the small fraction at the very top.
It is also true that those we elect - or appoint - or believe are appointed by God to rule over us - tend to suffer from what is illustrated above by this Dark Triad.
Suddenly becoming aware of such a truth - can be quite shocking for those who have not imagined this truth previously.
This is how an expert in human social engineering or in political theory might see the model:
So not only do 99% agree to comply by the rules but we are ruled over by a very mentally unstable 1%.
Crazy situation - right?
And although in our idealistic view we might actually make the mistake of taking our ruling 1% as kind - and benevolent - and wise leaders:
In actuality - they are far more closely akin to the following image:
Right now we are being deliberately killed off by the 1% - who truly believe they are destined to take the whole planet for themselves.
The elites don’t really even try to hide this any longer - and feel so smug and so victorious that they gloat - and feel free to use the media to let us know we are trash - and not worth saving.
The 1% uses staged epidemics - political manipulation - and even dire weather events as an excuse to reduce the population.
If they become weary of using politics, finance, war and law - to kill and maim us - they resort to fire to burn us out.
But the real truth they must hide - as they fear it so much - is the truth that if we 99% decided the 1% could no longer rule - they would topple from their high perches - into the Hell they deserve.
The human dominance hierarchy exists because we agree to allow it to exist.
Maybe high time we made a different decision.
Maybe it is time to let these parasites understand that the agreement no longer exists.
Without our agreement to be ruled over they would tumble from their cozy perches like so many falling, tumbling, flaming Lucifers.
As per usual - may our creator bless - and hold safe from harm - each and every peacemaker.
I like this article, a few words that say so much. Thank you KW. (Where ddid you find those images, i must know)
—
The globalists have waged all out war against us from every foreseeable front to every conceivable angle. The flim-flam-demic carnage was no Bob Ross "happy accident" for these elite devils in hot pursuit of a new world order. The executed plans and blueprints for this medical coup were the final outcome of boundless hours of human behavior modeling and game theorizing on how to best destroy our health, wealth, economies, education, our wisest members, and the next generation. And the end goal of all of this destruction is global tyranny punctuated by the crushed spirit of mankind ushering in abject slavery.
This war against the armies of old and evil will be the defining point of our existence - we were put here on this earth and at this time to face and confront these obstacles - and if we fail to fight these battles with truth, faith, and courage both ourselves and future generations will be condemned to a hellish existence where famine, pestilence, pain, and misery will reign supreme.
But that being said, please do not make the mistake of confusing the outcome of this all-encompassing conflict with the struggle to win it—it is the struggle itself that holds all of the meaning, and that is where your true personal victory lies. Nothing in your life has ever been about whether you win or lose, it has only ever been about how you conduct yourself the during these trials and tribulations.
It is what you do in the midst of this war when things are not in your favor that will define you: will you stand firm and embrace your integrity in the face of the impossible odds of a losing battle or will you renounce your honor and seek refuge against the raging storm? If God is watching which course of action would be favorable to Him? If you were watching from outside yourself which course would be favorable to you? To run and cower or to unflinchingly face the wickedness and fight it head on? As rolandttg put it:
The solution could not be more simple. Everybody, man and woman, needs to collectively stand up for what's right and STOP backing down. My old boss was the finest man I ever knew, the kind you would follow up a hill knowing you wouldn't come back. He led by example, and had impeccable integrity, THE attribute that contains every other sub set of attributes worth having . He said "when you're right , you fight". He NEVER compromised when he was right.
Name one instance when the monsters doing this to us have compromised on anything. EVER? It's always the good guys that compromise. They advance their evil, and we fall back.. THAT, more than anything else, is how we got here. WE compromise our GOOD, THEY don't compromise their EVIL. Never again. Say it. We are right, so we will fight, and we won't compromise . Red Line drawn. We will never back down AGAIN
—rolandttg [modified]
